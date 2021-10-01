Two words from Manny Pacquiao's retirement announcement resonated perhaps more than any other: "Goodbye boxing,"
Pacquiao, 42, posted the video explaining his decision to his Facebook page late Tuesday night, confirming what had been expected in the weeks following his final fight that capped one of the sport's most decorated and colorful careers spanning four decades.
The native of the Philippines leaves boxing with a 62-8-2 record, including 39 knockouts, and as its only eight-division champion. He won his first title in 1998 at 108 pounds and in 2010 captured the 154-pound belt. In July 2019, Pacquiao, at age 40, became the oldest welterweight champion of all-time by beating Keith Thurman.
One of his most memorable fights came in 2015 against undefeated Floyd Mayweather, regarded as the top pound-for-pound fighter of his generation. Pacquiao lost via unanimous decision, revealing afterward he had injured his right shoulder during training and aggravated it in the fourth round.
The bout set records for revenue despite not meeting much of the pre-fight hype in what was billed as "The Fight of the Century." Mayweather-Pacquiao sold approximately 4.6 million units, surpassing the previous record by more than 2 million.
"It is difficult to accept that my time as boxer is over," Pacquiao said in his video, in which he spoke both in English and Filipino. "Today I am announcing my retirement. I never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao."
Pacquiao, who won a dozen world titles, received an appreciative reception at most every venue he appeared thanks to a fan-friendly style in stark contrast to the defensive posture of Mayweather, the only other fighter of his era with similar worldwide recognition.
Pacquiao, for instance, had four highly entertaining fights with Juan Manuel Marquez, winning twice and getting knocked out brutally in the final installment. The first fight between the two ended in a controversial split draw.
Pacquiao's other notable victories included beating Miguel Cotto, Antonio Margarito, Ricky Hatton and Timothy Bradley, but the transformational fight of his career was blistering Oscar De La Hoya in 2008 with an eight-round technical knockout.
That bout marked Pacquiao's debut at welterweight, considered the most demanding of all the weight classes in recent decades. Pacquiao was relentless from the opening bell, stalking De La Hoya around the ring and delivering combinations that left fans breathless.
In all, Pacquiao beat five Hall-of-Fame fighters while under the tutelage of Hall-of-Fame trainer Freddie Roach and twice was voted fighter of the year by the Boxing Writers Association of America.
"Even me, I am amazed at what I have done," Pacquiao said in his retirement address, which lasted more than 14 minutes. "The oldest boxer to hold world titles in four different decades and became the oldest boxer to win a world welterweight title. An amazing accomplishment."
Pacquiao most recently lost to Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision Aug. 21 in Las Vegas in a 154-pound fight for the World Boxing Association title. Pacquiao was originally scheduled to face Errol Spence Jr. until the 147-pound unified champion suffered a detached retina during training.
Pacquiao fought Ugas on 11 days' notice, with uncertainty regarding Pacquiao's future as a backdrop. Pacquiao had won three consecutive fights entering his bout with Ugas but hinted beforehand he might be fighting for the last time before ultimately waiting to make it official.
Although boxing is filled with instances of comebacks that have gone well and others not so much, Pacquiao's retirement feels authentic given his aspiration to become president of the Philippines. He currently serves as a senator in his native country and announced his intention earlier this month to run for president.
Pacquiao accepted the nomination from his PDP-Laban party during its national convention several weeks ago, targeting an end to corruption as one of his primary agendas.
"Goodbye boxing. Thank you for changing my life," said Pacquiao, whose philanthropic endeavors have made him one of the most beloved figures in the Philippines. "You gave me a chance to find a way out of poverty. Because of you I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you I have been given the courage to change more life."