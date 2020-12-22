Here’s some free advice to Texas basketball fans for the new year. Come see Greg Brown.
Don’t let the pandemic scare you away. Everybody at the Erwin Center is wearing masks. Don’t worry about the traffic. There isn’t any. Every game is on TV, but it’s just not the same thing.
Fans didn’t really grasp what Texas had in Kevin Durant until it was too late. Recent one-and-done freshmen Jarrett Allen, Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes all showed glimpses at times but weren’t consistent.
Brown is different. This home-grown product is developing right here, right now. The Vandegrift star was jacked sky-high Sunday to face his old AAU teammate Cade Cunningham but didn’t let the moment engulf him.
Brown had 24 points and 14 rebounds, both season highs, in a highly entertaining 77-74 win over Oklahoma State. The 11th-ranked Longhorns (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) won their Big 12 opener going into the Christmas break.
This Texas team, full of veterans and one sensational newcomer, looks like possibly a serious league contender come January. Even in a pandemic, plenty of tickets are still available.
“Let's be honest. Cade was literally the No. 1 player in the (recruiting) class. He’s projected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “Greg is a heck of a player in his own right. And he wants to be thought of in a certain way as well.”
Texas has limited attendance at the Erwin Center to 3,100 because of the pandemic. The cardboard cutouts sitting courtside can make only so much noise. The building should have been full and roaring down the stretch as Texas went on a 17-0 run sparked by back-to-back Brown 3-pointers.
Fans would have gone wild when Andrew Jones buried a 3-pointer over Cunningham to give Texas a nine-point lead. They would have gone ballistic when Matt Coleman III went to the other end and drew a charge as Cunningham tried to run him over.
But perhaps most important, Texas fans should have seen the way Brown’s late rebounding kept the Cowboys (6-1, 0-2 Big 12) from getting extra possessions in a tight game.
“As Kawhi said, board man gets paid,” Brown said, referring to Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.
Georgia Tech takes care of business
Georgia Tech got the sort of win it really needed Sunday night. The Yellow Jackets took an early lead and continued to build on it in a 97-69 win over Delaware State at McCamish Pavilion.
In its first blowout win of the season, coach Josh Pastner was able to rest his starters and give his backup big men needed playing time as the ACC season quickly approaches. It was the team’s scoring high for a regulation game. Tech improved to 4-3, its first time above .500 this season.
Point guard Jose Alvarado tied his career scoring high with 29 points on 11-for-14 shooting, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Starters Michael Devoe, Bubba Parham, Jordan Usher, Moses Wright and Alvarado all played fewer than 30 minutes two days after Florida A&M pushed Tech into the final two minutes of the game and kept four of the five on the floor for at least 30 minutes, including Devoe for 37.
After that win, Pastner lamented that his team couldn’t deliver a knockout punch and that its second-half defense was lax. Neither was the case against Delaware State (0-3). Usher gave Tech at 4-3 lead at the 17:28 mark of the first half on a drive to the basket and the Jackets built the lead to as many as 11 points in the first half, ending it at 10.
Bouknight drops 40 in UConn loss
If there were questions about how far James Bouknight could carry the Huskies, or about whether UConn could compete with the best of the Big East, there were some answers Sunday.
This is Bouknight’s team, through and through, and it can play the defense of a legit contender.
But what about the rest of the Huskies? And will they every be able to find a rhythm in a pandemic-marred season? Therein are the question marks coming out of the program’s long-awaited debut in the Big East.
Bouknight scored 40 points, a career high, but didn’t get quite enough help. Creighton, ranked ninth in the AP poll, scored on its last possession of regulation to tie the score, and edged past the cold-shooting Huskies in overtime to win 76-74 at Gampel Pavilion.
UConn, playing for the first time in 17 days, has 10 days before its next scheduled game, and this one will likely not sit well over the holiday break.
“A very, very tough loss to swallow ... because we should’ve won that one in regulation,” coach Dan Hurley said.
The Huskies, had four games postponed and missed a week of practice since its win over Southern Cal on Dec. 3, as a second COVID-19 related shutdown disrupted their season, and there were times they looked rusty in the first half, and tired late.
The game was all Bouknight, who scored 34 of UConn’s first 58 points, but R.J. Cole finally found the touch, hitting two from the line and then a 3-pointer to put the Huskies ahead, 63-59. It would be up to UConn’s dogged defense, which was holding Creighton well below its 83.4-point average coming in, to hold on the last 3:34.
But when Cole missed two free throws, his first misses of the season, with 11.2 seconds left, Creighton had one more chance, and off an in-bounds pass Damien Jefferson created enough space to hit a leaner over Jalen Gaffney and sent the game to overtime at 66-66.
There, with Isaiah Whaley fouled out, UConn went 3-for-12 from the field, and the game slipped away.