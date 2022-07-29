MATAO:The starting 11 players from the Matao training squad pose for a photo ahead of a training match during a recent Guam Men's National Team training session at the Guam Football Association National Training Center. From left, Ryan Quitugua, Ricky Katsumata, Devan Mendiola, Shaun-Paul Martinez, and Noah Bamba. In the back row, from left, Alexander Stenson, Anthony Moon, Shane Healy, Morgan McKenna, Micah Hennegan, and Kyle Halehale. Quitugua, Katsumata, Mendiola, Bamba, Stenson, Moon, Healy, McKenna, Hennegan, and Halehale are 10 of 30 players who have been called up for a Matao training camp in Paju, Republic of Korea beginning July 30. Photo courtesy of GFA