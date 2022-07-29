Guam National Team head coach Sang Hoon Kim called up 30 players to take part in a training camp for the Matao, Guam National Team, at the Paju National Training Center in Paju, Republic of Korea beginning July 30.
“To better prepare for international tournaments, we must continue to test the players’ strengths and abilities in training camps, while also using the training camps for talent identification,” Kim said. “The Matao had a busy year in 2021, playing five international matches against high-quality opponents in FIFA World Cup and Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup qualification. Next year, we will have the first round of the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Football Championship tournament, as well as the next round of joint FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.”
“I am very grateful for the kind generosity of the Korean Football Association for assisting our team greatly by granting the use of the Paju National Training Center, as well as providing full accommodations and making arrangements at the training center. Also, I would like to thank GFA President Tino San Gil, the Executive Committee, and the GFA management team for supporting the request for this camp and working with KFA. This camp will not be easy for the players selected. I want all players called up to take the camp seriously to stay in contention for a Matao roster spot in next year’s tournaments,” Kim added.
The 30 players called up to the team are goalkeepers John Michael Guidroz, Alexander Stenson, and Jacob Toves and the field players are Shawn Aguigui, Noah Bamba, Joey Ciochetto, Jason Cunliffe, Marlon Evans, James Gomez, Kyle Halehale, Shane Healy, Micah Hennegan, Ricky Katsumata, Aaron Krueger, Alexander Lee, Justin Lee, Nathaniel Lee, Marcus Lopez, Shane Malcolm, Erwin Manibusan Jr., Jacob McDonald, Morgan McKenna, Devan Mendiola, Anthony Moon, Elijah Ochoa, Eduardo Pedemonte Jr., Anthony Quidachay, Ryan Quitugua, Jonahan Romero, and Alec Taitague.
Of the 30 players, 13 are based in Guam and 16 are based elsewhere in the United States. Krueger is based in Germany. Additionally, five players on the Matao roster also were called up to the U20 National Team training camp in the Philippines last month, and two players recently played for the Guam U17 Boys team that competed in the Davis Legacy College Showcase and the 2022 Surf Cup tournaments in California earlier this month. The players will arrive in Korea by July 30 and leave on the morning of Aug. 9.
The training camp schedule includes eight field training sessions, five gym sessions and four training matches packed into nine days. The first training match is scheduled for Aug. 2 against Soongsil University, followed by a training match the next day against Yangju Citizen Football Club, a professional team from the K3 League currently ranked sixth out of 16 teams.
The Matao will next play against Korea’s U20 National Team on Aug. 4. The team’s final training match will be against Suwon Football Club, a professional team from K1 League currently ranked sixth out of 12 teams in Korea’s top league.