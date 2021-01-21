Hartford’s Mykquan Williams fights to give

When local artist Rene “Fame” Montalvo came to the Ring of Champions gym in Manchester to paint a mural, the subject, Mykquan Williams, had a request.
“Mykie asked him to put the Hartford skyline behind it,” Paul Cichon says, “and I asked him, why? He said, ‘I want to feel like the whole city is behind me.’ ... You know, the kid loves Hartford.”
As Williams and his boxing career come to maturity, arrive at a crossroads, he has begun to think more about the impact he can have on his hometown, a city with a long boxing tradition, that can always use a champion, a source of pride.
“It’s crazy. I’ve been thinking about it a lot,” Williams says. “I hope that the youth, whoever’s watching me any type of way, I just hope it gives them some hope, inspires them to dedicate so much time, so many years, to something they love to do and be successful at it. I just hope they look at that and can envision themselves doing something at that level.”
Williams, 22, will take on Yeis Gabriel Solano from Colombia in a super lightweight match of unbeaten boxers at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday night, the 10-round main event to be carried on Showtime at 9 p.m.
“I’m really excited,” says Williams, whose rise was slowed by the pandemic in 2020. “I haven’t fought in a little bit, and I’m a little anxious to get back out there, but I’m just excited about the opportunity to fight.”
“Marvelous Mykquan” Williams comes from a time and place where hope and opportunity may have been hard to see, but he found a dream and the inspiration to follow it. He was eight days old when his father, Marvin, was murdered on the streets of Hartford in 1998. He was about 10 when his family’s home was destroyed by a fire.
In between those tragic events, when he was about 7 1/2, Williams went to watch his aunt, Addy Irizarry, in a boxing match at the Convention Center. Fascinated, he got his mother’s permission to tag along when Aunt Addy went to work with her trainer, Cichon.
“I fell in love with the kid,” Cichon says. “I thought he was just a little kid coming in with his aunt, but the more I watched him work, the more I kind of got a feel that this kid’s something special.”
Williams got into the ring with an older kid and showed he could punch, duck, had instincts that can’t be taught at that age, “and he actually made the other kid quit,” Cichon says.
“... Honestly, I’ve been telling people he was going to be a world champion since he 10 or 11 years old. He was just that good.”
For both the kid and his trainer, the moment has come. “Paul, he’s like a father figure to me,” Williams says. “Since I first started, he’s treated me like one of his own.”
Williams stayed in Cichon’s gym, grew up there, turning professional in April 2016, while still a junior at Prince Tech. He dreams of earning enough money to buy his mother a better place to live, and at 15-0-1, as he steps onto a national platform, the dream is in sight.
“If he is successful next week, Showtime will bring him right back,” Cichon says. “Maybe in four or five months he’ll fight again, and if he wins that one, you’re talking about a world title shot.”
Williams, 5 feet 6, fighting in the 140-pound class, doesn’t fit the usual perception of his sport. He’s not loud or brash or prone to whipping himself up to the frenzy of anger for his opponent. That’s not what you’ll see if you tune in Wednesday.
“I feel like the more calm and collected you are, the better you’ll perform in a fight,” he says. “When you get angry and things like that, you might tend to throw the wrong shot and leave yourself open.”
His patient, businesslike manner helped Williams get through a frustrating 15 months; the pandemic has kept him out of action since Oct. 24, 2019, when he fought Tre’Sean Wiggins to a draw in Brooklyn. When Cichon had to close the gym, Williams used his key to go in and work alone.
“It was all about being patient and staying ready, being focused as possible,” Williams says. “Really just staying in the gym, making sure I maintained my sharpness and decent shape in case we got a call for a fight.”
Cichon and Williams had wrapped up training for a fight in Cancun in December when they got a call at the gym, telling him that fight, too, was off. Within an hour, he got another call, his promoter, Lou DiBella, and manager Jackie Kallen, had arranged the opportunity to fight on Showtime. And it was right back to business. “He can take a negative and turn it into a positive,” Cichon says.
His opponent, Solano, also 15-0, known as “El Tigre,” has 10 knockouts. He’s a southpaw and, like most of Williams’ opponents, he’s quite a bit older, at 28, though not necessarily more experienced. Williams will have to keep this opponent from getting into position to unload, but he is not one to stick to a screen and watch video to prepare for a fight. He focuses on his game, trusts his speed, skills, instincts — and his trainer — to help him prevail.
“His strength is his speed,” Cichon says, “but a lot of people don’t realize how smart he is. When he’s boxing, he’s very, very smart in there. I always say, ‘Myke, watch this tape,’ and he says, ‘Why? That’s why I’ve got you.’ He can adapt very easily.”
When the sun comes up on the day of his long-awaited, well-earned opportunity, Mykquan Williams will be alone in his hotel room, the way of life in 2020-21. There will not be the usual group of friends, family around. There won’t be cheering fans in the arena, only the heat of the bright lights and the TV cameras will be there to indicate the dimension of the moment, how far he has come, and all he has in front of him now.
“I’ll probably have to make phone calls, talk over FaceTime if I want to talk to somebody or laugh or something like that,” Williams says. “It might be better for me. I’ll have alone time, time to reflect on everything and get my mind prepared for the fight.”