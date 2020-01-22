Hawks' Parsons facing career-ending injuries after car crash

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons, who starred at the University of Florida, might never play NBA basketball again.
Parsons’ legal team at Morgan & Morgan released a statement Monday, according to Yahoo Sports, that Parsons “suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum,” as a result of a car accident last week involving an allegedly drunken driver.
The Jan. 15 crash saw initial reports indicating the 31-year-old Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash, according to a statement by the Hawks.
However, Morgan & Morgan’s statement Monday indicated the severity of his injuries stemming from an accident with a driver, who was allegedly drinking and is reportedly facing DUI charges.
“The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2 p.m. on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete,” according to the Morgan & Morgan statement.