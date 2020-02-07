Heat acquire Andre Iguodala

LOS ANGELES – The Miami Heat made an aggressive move ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, dealing forward Justise Winslow to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night as part of a package for championship forward Andre Iguodala.
The Heat were able to secure the services of the 36-year-old defensive stopper over aggressive pursuits by the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and other suitors.
Final details of the trade still were being worked out Wednesday night, with additional pieces yet to be notified, leaving a somewhat tense Heat locker room ahead of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.
The Heat also agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with the former Golden State Warriors champion. However, the second year of the Iguodala extension is a team option, which therefore would not impact a potential Heat 2021 free-agency pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra declined comment before Wednesday night’s game.
“I can’t discuss anything right now,” he said.
But that did not stop former Heat guard Dwyane Wade from posting on Twitter, “Great pickup.”
As for his former teammate Winslow being dealt, “Justise time in Miami was needed as a young player in our game. Now he can go off and apply what he learned to the next chapter. Excited for my Rook.”
Winslow, taken at No. 10 by the Heat 2015 NBA draft, has appeared in only one game since Dec. 4 due to what the Heat had listed as a lower-back bone bruise, part of an injury history that has seen him missed 136 games over his Heat tenure.
Dealt in the offseason by the Warriors to the Grizzlies as part of the Warriors’ cap machinations, Iguodala, who hasn’t played this season, was given permission by the Grizzlies to remain away from the team until an agreement landing spot could be found.
That now will come in the heat of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Iguodala’s 145 postseason games stand third in the NBA behind only LeBron James and the Heat’s Udonis Haslem.
As is typical on the eve of the trade deadline, the wide net of Heat President Pat Riley was also said to include interest in Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari, according to ESPN.
Such a permutation could have James Johnson on the move in what would grow intro a three-team trade with the Grizzlies and Thunder, possibly with additional draft capital included.
Gallinari is an impending free agent, which could bring an extension into play on that end, as well.
With the Heat operating under a hard salary cap after the offseason addition of Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade agreement, the Heat cannot take in more in salary than what they send out in any trade.
The Grizzlies had set the asking price for Iguodala as a young prospect or draft choices or a combination, with Winslow apparently fulfilling that requirement.
Iguodala fills a void the Heat have been dealing with for more than two months, the period that Winslow has been sidelined.
Iguodala is on the books for $17.2 million on what was the final year of the three-year, $48 million contract he signed with the Warriors in the 2017 offseason. Without the extension, he would have become an unrestricted free agent in July.
Iguodala had threatened to sit out the season if not able to get to a destination of choice.