Heat, Bam Adebayo deal nears $200 million

ENORMOUS CONTRACT: In this October file photo, Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo reacts after drawing a foul during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Adebayo and the heat agreed to a contract extension that could top $200 million with incentives. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/Tribune News Service