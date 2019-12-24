Heat learning to live as contender

MIAMI - The Miami Heat woke up Sunday in a strange place in the NBA standings: In third place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the second-place Boston Celtics.
Such is the early-season math, with the uneven amount of games played by teams. While 4 games back of the conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks (26-4), the Heat (21-8), with their .724 winning percentage, found themselves listed behind the Boston Celtics (19-7), who with their .731 winning percentage stood five games back of Milwaukee.
But the real math in the tight-packed East is that the Heat on Sunday also found themselves just one game ahead of the sixth-place Philadelphia 76ers.
“If you look a few years back, the seven, eight team was under .500. And now it’s like a bunch of good teams to like No. 7, the percentage of wins is way higher,” guard Goran Dragic said Sunday as the Heat continued preparations for Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz at AmericanAirlines Arena. “The players move around the league, so there’s a lot of different faces in the different teams.
“It’s nice. I like it because it’s more competitive. Probably for the fans, it’s more important, too.”
So far in the free-for-all at the top of the East, counting ties, the Bucks have spent 37 days in first place, the 76ers 21 days, the Celtics 16 days, the Heat nine. Last season, the dominance was far clearer, with the Bucks leading the conference for 122 days, the Toronto Raptors for 82, and much of the rest of the conference buried well below.
“It felt like for several years, outside people were so critical of the Eastern Conference,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Very competitive right now. And there’s not a lot of margin for error in the standings. If you’re a competitor, that’s what you want.”
To their credit the Heat have not dropped below worse than a tie at No. 4 at any point, which, of course, will be more critical in the final analysis, with the top four teams in the conference hosting first-round playoff series.
The Heat have lost their past three postseason series when playing as a road team, in the 2018 first round against the 76ers, in the 2016 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Raptors and in the 2014 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.
“It’s really important to have that homecourt advantage,” Dragic said. “We’re not scared to play away, but it’s always nice to play in front of your own fans.”
To this stage, the Heat’s most common place in the standings has been third, a spot that most likely would mean going on the road in the second round.
That has guard Jimmy Butler looking up.
“To tell you the truth, I think every single year it’s all about winning as many games as you can,” he said. “But the way the East is shaking out right now, you’re exactly right. But that just goes to show there’s going to be some battles whenever those team meet up against one another, which is what everybody wants in the organization and that’s what the fans want to see.”
The Heat have two of those games remaining at the end of this four-game homestand, on Friday night against the visiting Indiana Pacers and Saturday night against the visiting 76ers.
“You can’t overlook anybody, because you can and will be beat on any given night,” Butler said. “But when you’re talking about the balance, I think there’s a for-sure balance this year.”
While the Heat have played 16 road games to this point to 13 home games, that will be balanced out by the balance of this homestand.
Spoelstra said there is nothing wrong with the occasional glance at the standings, as long as there is perspective, as well.
“Yeah, we always do,” he said. “But we’re not obsessing about it. It about our process of how we want to play.”