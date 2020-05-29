Heat’s Kendrick Nunn acknowledges hitting rookie wall, vows to return stronger

LEARNING THE ROPES: In this March 2020 file photo, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and PJ Washington (25) in the fourth quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. Nunn, still learning to manage time and his body amid a grueling NBA season, pledges to return stronger for the 2020-2021 season. David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service