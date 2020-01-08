MIAMI – This is the other side of the coach-referee dynamic, the one behind the scenes, such as when former official Monty McCutchen visited the Miami Heat recently in Washington.
There, after the Heat’s shootaround at Georgetown University, McCutchen, now the NBA’s vice president of referee development and training, made himself available for questions and clarifications.
It could have been contentious, with the NBA officiating report from the Heat’s previous game strewn with second thoughts from the league’s officiating checkers.
Instead, coach Erik Spoelstra said it was the type of session that eases angst, even if only temporarily (more on that later).
“The one tangible difference I’ve seen in the last two or three years is the communication level has increased on both sides, and that’ll help,” Spoelstra said after an impromptu follow-up session with McCutchen that included general manager Andy Elisburg and Spoelstra’s assistant coaches.
“That doesn’t solve all the challenges that we’re going to go through. There’s going to be so many differences of opinion. But it starts with communication and I do respect that, that the league really is promoting that, and I see it. I see a difference with it. It builds a little bit more trust on our end.”
It is the second time this season that McCutchen, who in 2017 retired as arguably the best referee in the game, visited with the Heat, having previously done so during the preseason in Orlando.
“We feel like we’ve been heard a little bit more,” Spoelstra said. “The more you get to know people face to face, Monty comes in here today and there’s no baggage.
“You feel like you’ve developed a relationship over the years, and I think we all just need to work to make sure we do that, on both sides, with the new officials that are coming through.”
That’s where some of the consternation remains, with so many elite officials having retired in recent years. Joe Crawford, for example, was at AmericanAirlines Arena recently in a supervisory role.
Even after the session with McCutchen, it doesn’t mean Spoelstra still doesn’t have issues with one aspect of the officiating mechanisms, namely the experimental coaches’ challenge adopted for this season.
“We didn’t even talk about that,” he said as the colorfully dressed McCutchen left the gym. “No, but I honor it. The league wants us to do it. So, we’re using it.”
Players said they find the sessions beneficial – to a degree.
“Sometimes you asked questions,” center Kelly Olynyk said, “and they’re like, ‘This is what should happen,’ and then if it doesn’t happen on the floor, you get upset.”
But Olynyk said he also appreciated at least the attempt for candor.
“Obviously it gives you a little perspective of what they’re seeing or why they’re doing the things they’re doing,” he said. “Because sometimes in a game you ask them and you don’t really get an explanation. Obviously, the game is going fast and you don’t have the time to talk.”
Spoelstra’s point to McCutchen is that the Heat do not operate attempting to game the officiating system, even as they lead the NBA in free throws per game, while ranking 13th in fouls committed.
He cited Jimmy Butler’s ability to draw fouls as an example.
“Look,” Spoelstra said, “I think there’s an honor to the way Jimmy plays and competes at this game. His game is not built on trickery or trying to flop for fouls. It’s about playing winning basketball.”
With that, Spoelstra exited the practice court, hopeful of a greater appreciation on both sides of the equation.
Then, one game later, he received his first technical foul of the season, for questioning the officiating in Thursday’s victory over the Toronto Raptors.
“You can’t be so over-emotional about the officiating,” he admitted during a week he experienced both sides of the refereeing spectrum.