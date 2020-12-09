Heat's Adebayo surprises mother with new home for her birthday

For Bam Adebayo, the notion of go big or go home wound up wrapped up in a single, sublime moment over the weekend.
Less than two weeks after agreeing to the largest contract in the Miami Heat's 33 seasons, and days after promising something nearly as big for his mother, the All-Star center presented a new house in Miami to his mother, Marylyn Blount, on her 56th birthday.
"That was something I've always had in my mind, I always wanted to do, and just having an opportunity to do it for my mom is an incredible, incredible experience," Adebayo said Monday of the desire he had for such a moment since, he said, his freshman year of high school. "It's indescribable just for the fact, the moment, I was so nervous, because I never really gave her a gift like that. It kind of gave me like a feel like when I first stepped on the Finals court.
"I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know anything at the moment. It was like one of those 'ah' moments, where you just sit there for a minute."
The emerging big man foreshadowed the moment during a media session last week, when asked about his five-year, $163 million extension that kicks in at the start of 2021-22, a contract that could become worth as much as $195 million if certain incentives are met.
"I got a secret present for her for Christmas, so she'll get a kick out of that," he said at the time, with Christmas instead coming early for his mother.
It was, he said Monday, the culmination of paying back his mother for doing so much during a hardscrabble upbringing that included living in a single-wide rented trailer in North Carolina.
"Just seeing that woman go through what she went through and finally getting a break and being able to say, like, 'This is mine and I own this,' that was a big thing for me," he said. "My mom's never owned anything. I always wanted her to own something that she could say, 'This is mine' and feel good about it."
Adebayo has lived in the same Miami condo building with his mother since entering the NBA. Now there is a family home.
"I've got a bed in the house," he said. "So, at the end of the day, if I want to go stay with my mom, it ain't a problem."
Featured prominently at the house's entrance is a picture of the single-wide trailer that had drawn mother and son so close out of necessity.
"I wanted it by the front of the door," the gregarious 23-year-old said. "I wanted everybody to see where we actually came from. That doesn't matter who walks in. You're always going to see the picture. So my whole goal putting it there was just so everybody could see where we actually come from and how I was raised and what I went through, the struggle."
He said the homecoming was about his mother's remarkable journey.
"To raise a son by yourself and not having a car or not having the right income to make sure he can do all the things that he wants to do, but make him feel comfortable, is amazing," he said. "That's just a token of my appreciation. I mean, she's always wanted that, so I finally got to give it to her."
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he was moved, but not necessarily surprised.
"Bam is an incredible human being. He really is," Spoelstra said. "Their relationship is so special. He's making us all look bad. Now I'm feeling guilty. I have a great relationship with my mom, and I haven't done anything like that. But I will now.
"I watched that, and that definitely was inspiring. It's a beautiful relationship. That just gives you a little bit of an indication behind the curtain of who Bam is a person, as a son, and what really matters to him in this life."