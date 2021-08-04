Heat's bold move leads to a billion-dollar payday for NBA

NEW SEASON: In this August file photo, Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol (33) celebrates a basket with teammates Fred VanVleet (23) and Kyle Lowry (7) against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/Tribune News Service