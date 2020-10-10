How Alex Caruso went from a Texas A&M ball boy to a Lakers fan favorite who’s a win away from an NBA title

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: In this Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates with Alex Caruso (4) after a win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Caruso, who is one win away from the title, started out as a Texas A&M ball boy. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/Tribune News Service