FOXBORO, Mass. — Ezekiel Elliott hadn’t participated in a football practice for over seven months before signing with the Patriots last week, so he had a lot of bottled-up energy.
That helps explain why he’s “bringing juice to the practices,” as starting quarterback Mac Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego with Arcand” program this week. Elliott was firing up teammates on the sideline during joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay last week when he had only signed with the team the previous day. The organization was impressed with the immediate energy he brought on Day 1.
“I think I missed the first 17 practices of camp,” Elliott said. “So, I thought I definitely should come in and be a little energizer boost. The transition has been good. I’ve been getting along with the team. I love the coaches. I love this atmosphere. I love this program. Just having fun.”
Elliott has been sharing snaps in the Patriots’ backfield with starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson in recent practices. Elliott and Stevenson both received eight touches Wednesday in practice. Both were also on the receiving end of one incompletion.
Stevenson took six handoffs and caught two passes. Elliott carried the ball seven times and caught one pass. Early indications are that the Patriots will use their two running backs similarly.
“It’s great working with Rhamondre,” Elliott said. “Me and Mondre have the same agents. We’ve known each other for a while. He’s a back that has a similar running style as me. We’ll be able to complement each other very well.”
Stevenson was more efficient than Elliott last season, but both players have served as three-down backs, have the size to be used in short-yardage situations and the receiving and blocking skills to be on the field on third down.
Elliott carried the ball 231 times for 876 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt, with 12 touchdowns last season. He also caught 17 passes for 92 yards. He’s compiled 1,881 carries for 8,262 yards with 68 touchdowns in 103 career games with 305 catches for 2,336 yards with 12 receiving touchdowns.
Stevenson had 1,040 yards on fewer carries (210) with five touchdowns. He caught 69 passes for 421 yards with one more touchdown in his first true season as the Patriots’ lead back.
“‘Mondre is doing a great job, and the whole running back room,” Jones said on WEEK. “I think (running backs coach) Vinny (Sunseri) does a great job keeping everybody to that standard.
“There isn’t a lot of drop-off between players, which I love. You’re in there with one guy, you’re in there with a different guy, but you know they know what to do and you have confidence in every one of them.”
Elliott has enjoyed his time so far in New England after spending the first seven years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection believed he was a “good fit” for the Patriots. He sees his new team as being “well-coached” and “very disciplined.”
“I think you look at my play style and the culture of this team,” he said. “I think it’s a good match.”
Elliott met with Jones for dinner during a visit with the Patriots late last month. He said his new quarterback has been great as a leader on the practice field.
When asked about his first impressions of head coach Bill Belichick, Elliott called him a “great coach” and a “funny guy.”
He demands excellence of this team,” Elliott said. “He knows how to get it out of you.”
Elliott’s first practice with the Patriots was spent on conditioning in Green Bay. He was limited but did see time against the Packers’ defense in those fully-padded practices last Thursday. He’s been a full participant in two practices so far this week as the Patriots prepare for their third and final preseason game Friday night against the Tennessee Titans.
I was at home, but I was definitely working my tail off,” Elliott said. “I feel good. I feel like I’m ready to play. Just got to – I’ve been here, what? A week? Eight days? Still getting in that playbook, trying to know it the way I should, but getting there.”