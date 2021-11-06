HS swim coach makes a splash in and out of the pool

MENTOR: In this September 2021 file photo, Western International High School girls swim team coach Chais Plascencia gives instruction to swimmers during practice at Western International High School in southwest Detroit. Plascencia, a 2001 graduate of Western who coaches both girls and boys teams, has a connection to the school and the Southwest Detroit community that nurtured and brought her back as a volunteer assistant shortly after she graduated from high school. Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press/Tribune News Service