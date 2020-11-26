Huskies face difficult return amid COVID-19

Less than two weeks ago, amid a two-week shutdown of the UConn men's basketball team due to a COVID-19 case, UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma said he was confident, but not sure, that the Huskies' season would start on time.
That sentiment was blown up Monday, when the school announced a member of the program had tested positive for COVID-19, pausing team activities for two weeks and wiping out UConn's first four games on the calendar. Auriemma said Tuesday that the positive case was not from a player or coach and that the infected individual is so far asymptomatic.
What implications does this news have for the team, and where do the Huskies go from here? Here's what we know about the situation as of now:
What do we know about the infected individual?
Due to privacy concerns, Auriemma could not disclose who the infected individual is beyond that it's not a player or coach but rather another person within the program who fits the "Tier 1? designation. "Tier 1? members include athletic trainers, practice players and equipment and medical staff — basically, anyone in the program who cannot physically distance from or wear face coverings around each other.
Auriemma said he has "no reason to believe" that the infected individual contracted the virus due to reckless behavior.
The person will be tested once more Tuesday to confirm Monday's results.
Can the team do anything during the 14-day pause?
Right now, all 11 players are quarantining in their "pods," the groups of three or four that they practiced and lived with when they first arrived on campus in July. They will be tested twice more this week and, should they all test negative, can work out in their pods starting Saturday. Even if the entire team continues to test negative, Auriemma said, a two-week shutdown is set in stone.
Activities with the whole team will be paused until Dec. 8, if all goes right.
Through contact tracing protocols, the coaching staff is currently not undergoing quarantine.
What are the concerns coming off the two-week break?
Just because the UConn women's team activities may be paused through Dec. 7 doesn't mean the Huskies can play a game or go full-throttle in practice on Dec. 8. Even if all the players are healthy and COVID-free, the two-week pause sets them back fitness-wise and elevates the risk for injury upon their return.
The staff will work closely with the strength and conditioning coach and athletic trainers to bring players back in as safe a manner as possible. But even still, Auriemma admitted, "I don't know how you get in game shape unless you're playing, I don't know how you can stay in basketball shape unless you're going up and down a lot with real basketball stuff going on."
Especially with a young team that is less experienced with taking care of their bodies, physical readiness leading into the season opener remains a "huge worry," the coach said.
What does this mean for the Huskies' schedule?
The Mohegan Sun Bubbleville games against Quinnipiac, Mississippi State/Maine and Louisville are canceled unless the schools try to make them happen on their own later on in the season, which is unlikely. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the Hall of Fame Women's Challenge is canceled, so Mississippi State, Maine and Quinnipiac will not be traveling to Uncasville. Louisville, on the other hand, is looking for a new opponent it can play Dec. 4 at Mohegan Sun.
The conference matchup with Seton Hall originally slated for Dec. 6 will need to be rescheduled. UConn's season opener could very well end up being Dec. 15 vs. Butler at Gampel Pavilion, with a week of full-team practice leading up to it.
"Obviously (the shutdown) changes everything that we have planned," Auriemma said, "and like everything else this year, you just roll with it and make adjustments and move on."
The UConn women will miss having the Louisville and Mississippi State games on their schedule, which would have given them four top-10 matchups this season. That'll likely make the results of the Baylor and South Carolina games, should they be played, all the more important for the Huskies' eventual NCAA Tournament resume.
Auriemma was looking forward to seeing "what are these (young) kids made of" so early in the season but acknowledged it may end up being better for his freshmen-heavy team to avoid facing two top-10 teams in the first week of game play.
"I see both sides of it and I can spin that wheel any which way that makes me feel better," Auriemma said, "and that's what I'm going to do."
Could more games be canceled?
In the best-case scenario that the UConn women start games in mid-December, it's far from guaranteed that it'll be smooth sailing from there. Games haven't even started, and already there's been an uptick in college basketball disruption over the last week or two. For example, three of Louisville's first five games have been scrapped without anyone in the Cardinals' program testing positive, while Seton Hall is experiencing an outbreak of its own that has shut down the program for at least two weeks.
"I think everybody's going to be in this scenario at some point, either already has been, is or will be," Auriemma said. "You can just pretty much predict that."
Not to mention that cases nationwide are continuing to trend in the wrong direction before an expected spike after the holidays.
"Is there a way to keep (the virus) out? No, I don't think there is because if there was everybody would be doing it," Auriemma said. "There is no magic something that we could say, 'Okay, everybody's going to do this, and boom, we don't have to deal with it anymore,' until we have a vaccine, and everyone's been vaccinated."
If it becomes untenable to pull off a robust schedule, teams only need to play a minimum of 13 games to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
"I'm just trying to reassure them that it'll be fine, don't worry, things are going to be great," Auriemma said. "I'm sure there was a guy on the Titanic who was in charge of saying that. I just hope that I'm not that guy."
Could teams just go to a bubble?
Plan A for the Big East has been to stick with the current travel model and double round-robin format where schools play the other 10 league opponents at home and on the road. The possibility of switching to a bubble, or a series of mini-bubbles, has been on the back burner, though many coaches, including Auriemma, have previously said it's an ideal solution. Mohegan Sun, should it successfully pull off Bubbleville, would be a prime location for such a format.
Schools may balk at the cost of housing entire teams in a bubble for an extended period of time, and there may be some hesitancy to separate athletes from campuses given the NCAA's amateurism model and for their mental health. But it wouldn't be shocking if the Big East is starting to look more closely at alternative models since more than half of its member schools have experienced a shutdown due to positive tests.
"I think it would be manageable," Christyn Williams said last month of a bubble. "I'm willing to do anything to play and have a season. So whatever we have to do, I'm with it and I'm sure I can speak for our team."
How are fans reacting?
Generally speaking, UConn fans are understanding of the situation but bummed they have to wait another two-plus weeks to see their beloved Huskies finally take the court.
Ron Manizza of Mansfield says UConn basketball helps him get through the winter.
"My sister Susan and I — this is what we do in the winter, we go to UConn games," he said. "We get to really bond in the winter. It's our special time. And we can't do that this year. So we're making FaceTime arrangements with our TV sets on."
Jamie Yakushewich of Seymour has been a UConn women's fan since he went to high school with former player Maria Conlon and he and his sister would go watch her play.
"I think obviously you're kind of cautiously optimistic that things will go smoothly, but as you've seen with other sports — baseball, NFL — there's games that have gotten moved," he said. "You kind of thought there'd be bumps in the road but you were hoping to get through the early part of the season and be able to see some games, you know? "I was thinking, 'Oh, I can't wait to see some of the new kids play.' Next thing you know, I saw on Twitter, they had a case and I was like, 'Oh no.'"