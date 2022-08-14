PLANO, Texas — Konnor McClain wanted to quit.
Elite-level gymnastics.
Sacrificing family time.
Everything.
“If my dad dies, I die,” she wrote on Snapchat in late December. “Like, there’s nothing left inside of me.”
At the time, Konnor, who trains at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Plano, struggled to find motivation, focus and purpose while her dad, Marc, spent weeks hospitalized with COVID-19 and intubated thousands of miles away.
Her anger and regret intensified when Marc died in a Las Vegas-area hospital a few days after that Snapchat and her grandmother passed from COVID-19 complications less than a week later.
Just putting on a leotard, much less driving to practice or training her routines, became a struggle.
So how did 17-year-old Konnor win three major competitions and persevere to contend for the U.S. national all-around title this weekend in Tampa, Fla., and the world championships podium in late October?
Memories from “definitely the hardest time of my life” and stories of her innate drive underscore the perspective Konnor has adopted as she enters the most high-profile season of her Olympic hopeful career.
Just as she and her dad long dreamed.
“There’s just something inside of me that kept me going,” Konnor said, “but I don’t know what that is.”
Among the country’s most technical, powerful and versatile gymnasts since she was a pre-teen, particularly on beam, Konnor looked forward to taking a break from the daily elite-level gymnastics grind last Thanksgiving and being with her family — siblings Cole, Olivia and Deuce, and parents Lorinda and Marc — for the first time in months.
Then came a potential gymnastics conflict, spreading the family between Nevada, West Virginia and North Texas. The family scrapped the reunion until Christmas.
A few days later, Marc called to say he tested positive for COVID-19. The family knew he could be a bit dramatic when sick, so they had little concern.
But Dec. 3, a few days into Marc’s quarantine at his mom’s Las Vegas-area house, he didn’t answer calls. He’d been rushed to the emergency room while struggling to breathe.
Konnor and Lorinda flew out immediately.
Breaking down
They knew even a few days off practice for elite gymnasts could drastically alter her fitness and plan, so with her dad and grandma, who’d also tested positive, stable in the hospital a week later, Konnor returned to her Plano training facility.
She was mad.
Despondent.
Convinced years of 30-plus-hour practice weeks and travel for national team training and competitions prevented her from time, photos and more memories with her dad and grandma.
When Konnor started two-a-day training and homeschooling at 8 years old, she cried each morning in her former West Virginia gym because she felt lonely in the cavernous facility.
Marc would sit in an un-cushioned chair in the corner and wait a couple hours to leave until she calmed down.
Marc was the one who volunteered to take Konnor to the gym at 5 a.m. for her first live TV interview.
Who didn’t hesitate to drive her from West Virginia to Plano on one day’s notice when she abruptly moved to train at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in spring 2021.
Who never knew the correct names of the gymnastics skills he jokingly called a “triple lindy” but made sure Konnor knew how much he believed and valued her Olympic goals.
Konnor’s grandmother offered the same support, often waking up in the middle of the night to watch live broadcasts of international competitions and calling frequently to ask about practices.
Konnor last saw her dad in September 2021, just before she earned her first world championships assignment, and her grandmother in June 2021, when Konnor spent some of her visit with friends.
How could she keep at a sport that required so much time, focus and familial sacrifice when the two relatives she viewed as her look-a-like and emotional “twins” were in intensive care?
“I regretted everything,” Konnor said, “and just hated it.”
The feeling intensified late Dec. 26, when her coaches, Valeri and Anna Liukin, rushed her to the airport.
Marc, 55, died in the early hours Dec. 27, just after Konnor re-joined her family. Konnor couldn’t be with him inside the hospital room because of COVID protocols, Lorinda said, even after he passed to give him one last hug.
They held his memorial Dec. 30.
Konnor flew back to Dallas on Jan. 1.
Her grandmother, Nisaa Seifullah, died in Las Vegas on Jan. 2.
“In that moment, I didn’t even want to live,” she said. “I just felt like I was breaking down.”
The McClains felt support from their Plano family: friends’ parents hosting Konnor while Lorinda spent more than a month in Las Vegas. Teammates asking how she felt, not only about her dad’s status. Valeri cooking her his favorite Soviet-style meals. Anna encouraging her to call her dad and leave messages when she felt most lonely at practice.
Persevering through the pain
For weeks, the Liukins received texts from Lorinda each morning: She can’t get out of bed today.
A few times, Lorinda coaxed Konnor into her leotard and drove her to the gym, where they’d sit in the car for an hour and return home.
Other times, Konnor made it inside and started stretching, but then hugged her coaches and left.
Once she resumed more rigorous training, she’d walk to the locker room between beam routines to cry.
“It’s such a fine line as a parent,” Lorinda said. “I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing. Do I want her to go back if she’s not focused and she gets hurt? It was a horrible time for us. Nobody knew what to do.”
Few realized the struggle in late February, when Konnor won the all-around and balance beam titles at USA Gymnastics’ Winter Cup at The Star in Frisco, even with simplified routines.
In the days before, she wasn’t sure she’d compete at all.
Before the Winter Cup, Anna brainstormed how Konnor could honor her dad and ordered a few patches with his “MM” initials for Konnor to keep in her bag, at home, wherever she wanted.
Konnor chose to compete with the emblem stitched onto her leotard, between her shoulder blades.
Since Konnor’s first big competition at 10 years old, Marc couldn’t bear to watch in-person. He’d leave the stands, pace the hallways and check her scores afterward to exclaim how she did so well.
No doubt he’d have trouble containing his hopes and nerves this weekend, too.
In the last five months, Konnor has won the all-around titles and four individual apparatus medals at international meets in Germany and Italy, and she’ll enter the cumulative U.S. national championships competition Aug. 19 and 21 as one of the most promising contenders on a stage eager for a new star in Simone Biles’ absence.
Lorinda and all three siblings will be there cheering for her.
So will the “MM” patch on Konnor’s leotards, a visual reminder of the passion and perseverance her dad instilled and extended.
“I don’t know how she’s done it,” Lorinda said. “She’s just freaking amazing.”