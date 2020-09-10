Inside the Patrick Mahomes-Mike Trout race to $500 million

PAID TO PERFORM: In this January file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his 27-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. On July 6, Mahomes signed a 12-year contract extension for a guaranteed $141 million that could be worth as much as $503 million with incentives. Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service