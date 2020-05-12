With much of the island on lockdown since mid-March and an increased emphasis on staying healthy and boosting immune systems, more and more people have started to keep better tabs on their health.
At Tiyan, the Harmon Sports Complex or at the University of Guam in Mangilao, the late afternoon hours from 4 until about 7 is a busy sight as dozens of people pound the pavement or hit the roads on their bikes. Masks and people crossing the street to stay 6 feet apart are the norm now.
During a recent trip to Tiyan, two young men pushed a car up and down the street as a form of strength training. With the afternoon sun beating down, they pushed the car roughly 60 meters with timed sets. Waving happily at the runners who dodged them, they yelled, “Stay healthy!”
On another street, a mother jogged, pushing her son in a wagon, while an older child ran alongside. Smiling, they crossed to the other side of the street as an older couple walked uphill.
Despite the sadness surrounding the lockdown and the pandemic currently gripping countries across the world, the scenes were a happy contrast, but ones that have become more common as people try to stay active amid a quarantine that has changed the world.
World Health Organization recommendations
Globally, the world has seen more than 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The World Health Organization has been pushing the need to stay mentally and physically sound during the lockdown, encouraging the need for physical activity to beat the “negative effects on the health, well-being and quality of life of individuals" that comes with low levels of exercise.
“Staying at home for prolonged periods of time can pose a significant challenge for remaining physically active,” stated the WHO website. “Physical activity and relaxation techniques can be valuable tools to help you remain calm and continue to protect your health during this time.”
The organization recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week, or a combination of both.
Unlike many countries, outdoor physical activity is encouraged under Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s guidelines. Beaches and parks have stayed open only for individual use despite the closure of most island businesses since mid-March.
Keeping the team in shape
Jay Leon Guerrero, who coaches the junior national teams for bowling and has competed at several world championships, said he wasn’t as consistent with his workouts prior to the quarantine. Now, he regularly puts in cardio time, getting runs in during the day at Tiyan or in Tumon.
“Away from the lanes and the closure of the bowling center provided me and my team an opportunity to work on our physical improvements,” he said.
The lockdown has provided him with more time to key in on certain aspects of his fitness that could help his bowling game. As a coach, it’s allowed him to reach out to his athletes and get them training while following social-distancing guidelines.
“For me, it’s kind of complicated with the workout cause I’m still a player and a coach,” he said. “My focus is on stamina so a lot of cardio; for the younger ones, I’m more focused on strength to increasing their ball speed. … Offline, I ran in isolation and as a coach, (I) instructed the youth team to do cardio in their village or around their house.”
With the consistency increasing, Leon Guerrero said he has seen an improvement in himself and his athletes.
“The kids have been focusing on increasing strength and they have been focusing on that with their daily assignments,” he said, adding the group used online workouts to improve leg and core strength. “It’s crazy cause the weights we used were actually bowling balls instead of dumbbells.”
When the island opens up again, Leon Guerrero said he will more than likely be back at work.
“The alley will open up soon, so the extra time I used to work out will likely be spent on the lanes in preparation for hopefully an open at the end of the year or early next year,” he said.
Working out with the family
Tara Cruz said she and her family normally worked out on their own prior to quarantine. However, with both Tara Cruz and her husband, Kevin, home more, they realized the value of working out together to keep their active son occupied.
Cruz laughs, admitting they used to do their own thing when it came to sports.
“We actually never really did, but because of our situation, … we are able to share those values and the activities we love most more now,” the Dededo resident said.
Her son, Talan, keep the couple from getting stagnant, she said.
“Every day, we are just trying to keep up with him,” Tara Cruz said. “It just tells me that (we) need to continue staying healthy.”
Now, the family spends four to five days a week working out together, whether it be pounding the pavement at Tiyan, riding bikes together, doing a home workout in their garage or playing a game of soccer or basketball.
“Honestly, this quarantine has made me realize so much as far as how my son is,” she said. “He truly has made me a better person, pushing me every day to stay on my toes and most especially to keep up with him.”
Even though the restrictions are lifting, Cruz said, she hopes these are now lifelong habits.
“It's important to us that we continue to foster and nurture the skills his coaches have worked so hard to teach him,” she said.
Working out with their son, she said, will emphasize the value they have place on their health, “most especially during this time.”
“Although we spend all day together, there is another level of bonding while we work out,” she said. “It includes motivation and dedication and the desire to ensure we hold each other accountable for our health.”