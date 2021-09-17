JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars' Urban Meyer was one of the most successful coaches in college football history, winning three national championships in 17 seasons.
But he has no plans to return to that level after making the jump to the NFL in January with the Jaguars. He refuted published reports that he may have an interest in the vacant USC job.
''There's no chance,'' Meyer said during his Wednesday morning news conference. ''I'm here committed to try and build an organization.''
The USC job came open Monday when Clay Helton was fired after six seasons. In his final game, Helton watched the Trojans unravel in a 42-28 loss to Stanford.
Meyer led Florida to national championships in 2006 and 2008 and Ohio State to a national title in 2014. He had a 187-32 record as a college coach, including 12-3 in bowl games. Meyer's 85.4 winning percentage is the third-best in FBS history.
But in his much-anticipated NFL coaching debut, Meyer suffered an embarrassing 37-21 loss against the Houston Texans this past Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Texans overhauled their roster this season with 33 new players and quarterback Deshaun Watson's future with the franchise is uncertain after requesting a trade and having mounting off-field issues.
The Jaguars appeared disorganized with players lining up wrong, having to burn to timeouts to avoid delay of game penalties, appearing to have trouble inserting defensive players in and out of the game and getting flagged once for having 12 players in the huddle. They also were penalized 10 times for 82 yards, eight were against the offense that included an illegal formation formation on their first offensive play of the game.
No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence passed for 332 yards and three touchdowns, but was he was intercepted three times.
''I was warned many, many times it's a journey, it's not a sprint,'' Meyer said. ''And we're healthy, where attitudes are good and we have good players and we're building something.''
Meyer has taken criticism over the past month from mostly the national media that has scrutinized him for appearing to already be overwhelmed, along with his staff's inability to adjust to the NFL game.
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported earlier this week that there is a disconnect at times between members of Meyer's staff with NFL experience and those who came from the college ranks.
Citing sources, La Canfora reported that Meyer has threatened job security with some members on his coaching staff.
Asked why he has so many critics since making the jump to the NFL, Meyer said he doesn't know who they are, but he probably has an idea.
''I learned about six years ago when I read something that was the most ridiculous,'' Meyer said.''(Jaguars vice president of football communications) Amy (Palcic) helps me she just sends me the positive stuff. It has been kind of small.''
Other than having a bruised soul, Meyer said they're still swinging away ahead of their Week 2 home opener against the Broncos.
"There's some guys that have played a lot of football in that locker room and they deserve our very best,'' Meyer added. ''Like I said, you'd probably see a little different look on my face if I had bad guys. That's not the case at all.
''I don't want to ever fall into that trap of saying, 'This is ... a four-year plan, a three-year plan.' That's not fair to players. This is a one-game plan and then we'll worry about the next game.''