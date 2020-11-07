Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton practiced calling plays using his phone

Rookie Jake Luton drew such a limited number of snaps as the Jaguars' third-string backup quarterback this season that he had to come up with a way to get used to calling plays as he would do in the huddle.
He did it by recording voice memos on his phone while at home.
"I recorded myself saying a script and just practicing over and over," Luton said. "That way I'm hearing it — the play calls — and spitting it back out. I think it's important to say it in confidence. You have to find other ways to get that done and it's something I've done since the start of training camp. I feel like I can step right in and call the plays because I practiced on my own."
This week, Luton hasn't needed to brush up on his play-calling using his phone. Since Monday, he's been the leader of the huddle, shouting out the plays and taking nearly all of the first-team snaps.
Luton, 6-foot-6, 224 pounds, has never taken a snap in an NFL regular-season game. Still, the Jaguars are turning to him Sunday against the Houston Texans to replace Gardner Minshew, who has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb.
In practice, Luton has driven the ball downfield for completions. And he proved in training camp that he could pick up the offensive system quickly.
But offensive coordinator Jay Gruden made a point to mention Wednesday that Luton called his first plays from the huddle this week for the first time in a few months.
"We only had the one practice on Monday, it was about 16-20 plays," Gruden said. "It was the first time he got a chance to call our plays in the huddle since training camp, so I was kind of excited that he didn't mess any of them up. You can tell he was a little nervous, a little excited, overexcited, but that's natural."
Still, the biggest test is ahead. Coach Doug Marrone or Gruden won't find out until Sunday whether Luton can thrive against pass-rush pressure. A sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft from Oregon State, Luton was on the inactive list for the first seven games this season.
"I'm excited," Luton said. "I can't wait to get out there and just get to play football with the guys. I'm really fired up. I've battled through some things and I've had my journey just like everyone else. It's something I take pride in with the journey I've had and the road it took to get here."
At 1-6 and on a six-game losing streak, the Jaguars could have gone with a more experienced option to replace Minshew — eight-year veteran backup Mike Glennon. But Marrone said he wanted to give Luton a shot to evaluate his progress.
Marrone praised Luton's maturity by saying he does not act like a rookie.
"Meaning he's not a starry-eyed guy. (He) just kind of came in and went to work, sixth-round draft pick, just working hard, and really went about things professionally," Marrone said. "The hardest thing I think for all of us, especially that position, is how that player is going to be when really the bullets are flying because it's a unique position, especially now this year without the preseason games where you can kind of see him in the preseason games."
Last season, Marrone made a similar move going with Minshew to replace injured starting Nick Foles. And when Foles returned and underperformed, Marrone replaced him with Minshew.
There's no timetable when Minshew will return, but he was seen on the practice field Wednesday during drills that didn't require him to hold a ball.
Without Minshew, there's a chance the Jaguars will have to scale back their offense even though just after going on the bye week Marrone boasted that he was 'fired up' and promised sweeping changes. But with a rookie drawing his first snaps, it likely to be more practical to just operate from a simple plan.
"I think there's something to that. I think you're probably a little bit limited, but I mean we've had Gardner (Minshew II), it's his first year in this offense too," Gruden said. "It's not like we're doing a whole lot of crazy stuff with him. We're trying to, as we go forward, as we move on throughout the season, we have to add different things and different concepts depending on who we play, handle different blitz looks and all that stuff, he has to handle protections."
But Gruden added that Luton has superb arm strength. Through Lutz got limited reps during training camp, he often showed that he could drive the downfield.
"He can stroke it now, that's for sure, so we're excited to see him throw the ball down the field," Gruden said. "I think he has great vision too. He's tall, he's six foot six (inches). It's going to be a great challenge for him, but we feel good about his demeanor, his work ethic. We feel like he's mentally prepared, but now we just have to wait and see. We'll do the best we can to make it as easy as possible for him, but it never is."
Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel promised Wednesday that they intend to find ways for defensive end J.J. Watt, who has three sacks this season, to get pressure on Luton.
"One of the things we can do is try to get J.J. good matchups so that we can put some pressure on the guy and get him on the ground," Crennel said. "Maybe cause a strip-sack that we can pick up and run for a touchdown. But I want them (his defense) to understand that this guy (Luton) got ability. If he didn't have the ability he wouldn't be there. So we got to treat him like he's the best guy in the world."
Luton's last regular-season game was for the Oregon State Beavers last season when he passed for 408 yards and five touchdowns in a 54-53 loss at Washington State. Luton was a three-year starter at Oregon State, and he threw for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns with only three interceptions last season.
"Playing the quarterback position, you have to be even keel," Luton said. "I pride myself on being composed at all times. That's something the team really looks to and guys really respect. I just approached it like a first-year guy preparing to play whether I am or not. So when my time comes, I'll be ready."