Japanese official pushes option to cancel Olympics

WORLD EVENT: The Olympic Rings are pictured at the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne on March 3. The COVID-19, which has already killed more than 3,000 people in the world, will be at the center of a meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 3 and 4 in Lausanne less than five months before the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Tokyo. (Fabrice Coffrine/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service