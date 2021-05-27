Julius Randle becomes first Knick to win Most Improved Player

NEW YORK — Before Julius Randle’s breakthrough season started, his game and contract were considered an impediment to the Knicks’ progress. Just about a month before the opener, the Knicks even drafted Randle’s projected replacement, Obi Toppin.
But it became clear, almost immediately, that the Knicks didn’t need another power forward. Randle emerged as an All-Star and, on Tuesday, was rewarded with the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award after averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Randle, 26, was the runaway winner with 98 of the 100 first-place votes.
The New York Daily News voted in this order: Randle; Denver’s Michael Porter Jr.; Detroit’s Jerami Grant.
“If you look at the trajectory of my career, every year I’ve taken steps forward and improved my game,” said Randle, who is also a candidate for an All-NBA selection, to the TNT NBA crew. “That’s really what I’m proud of. I never want to feel like I’m staying in the same spot or not getting better.
“So for me, I think this award really embodies who I am as a person.”
Randle was given his trophy at Tuesday’s practice by his son, Kyden, who walked onto the court and surprised his father.
Randle’s success translated to his first playoff appearance, but he struggled in a Game 1 defeat Sunday to the Hawks. On Tuesday, Randle acknowledged that the Madison Square Garden atmosphere busted his pace and left him exhausted down the stretch.
He shot 1 for 5 in the fourth quarter.
“It was hard (to slow down), man,” Randle said. “Your adrenaline is going so crazy by the time the second half came I was done. My energy was crashed.”
Randle has vowed to rebound in Wednesday’s Game 2.
“”I’m not making no excuses,” Randle said. “I’ve got to be better and I will be better. I’ll just leave it at that.”
Randle is the first Knick to ever win Most Improved Player since it was first awarded in 1986. Tom Thibodeau is a finalist for this year’s Coach of the Year award.