INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes and the Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 in their season-opening game Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Herbert completed 26 of 34 passes for 279 yards as the Chargers delivered a payback of sorts to their AFC West rivals.
The Raiders defeated the Chargers in overtime in last season’s final regular-season game to knock them out of the playoffs. The NFL schedule-makers matched the teams for the 2022 opener, a showcase game on the opening Sunday of the new season.
The Chargers’ upgraded defense was on display during an opening half in which they held the Raiders to only a field goal on their opening drive en route to a 17-3 lead. Khalil Mack, the centerpiece of their offseason moves, sacked Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr twice in the first half.
Linebacker Drue Tranquill then delivered an interception that led to the second of Herbert’s two second-quarter touchdown passes. Herbert threaded a 23-yard strike between two defenders to DeAndre Carter for a 17-3 lead for the Chargers with 35 seconds left in the half.
The Chargers intercepted Carr three times by game’s end. Asante Samuel Jr. and Bryce Callahan had fourth-quarter picks.
Carter replaced Keenan Allen, who left the game in the second quarter because of a hamstring injury and was later ruled out for a return to the game. Carter was signed in the offseason to be the Chargers’ kickoff and punt returner, but showed during training camp he could do so much more.
Herbert also threw a one-yard scoring pass to fullback Zander Horvath, breaking a 3-3 tie with 9:34 left in the half. Herbert completed 17 of 20 passes for 204 yards and two TDs. His TD passes extended his streak of TD passes to 22 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the NFL.
Carr drove the Raiders down the field to start the third quarter, connecting with Brandon Bolden on an 18-yard scoring pass to cut the Chargers’ lead to 17-10. Herbert countered with an 18-yard pass to Gerald Everett on the ensuing possession to restore the Chargers’ two-touchdown lead.
The Raiders got within 24-19 on Carr’s three-yard touchdown pass to former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams. A two-point conversion pass fell incomplete. Dustin Hopkins’ 49-yard field try sailed wide left on the Chargers’ previous possession. He earlier hit from 43 yards.
Mack’s strip sack of Carr on fourth down at the Raiders’ 29 with less than two minutes to go sealed the deal.