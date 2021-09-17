THE GREATEST: In this May 1966 file photo, world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali has his hands bandaged by his manager Angelo Dundee (1921 - 2012, right) before the day's training session at the Territorial Army Gymnasium at White City, London. On the left is Jack 'George' Achilles, head chef of Isow's, a restaurant in Brewer Street, Soho, favored by celebrities, including Ali and his entourage. Ali is in training for his fight against the British champion Henry Cooper at Arsenal's Highbury Stadium, London. R. McPhedran/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Tribune News Service