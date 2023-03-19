Kentucky beats Providence for first NCAA Tournament win in four years

THE STREAK IS OVER: Cason Wallace (22) of the Kentucky Wildcats dribbles the ball passed Jared Bynum (4) of the Providence Friars during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum on March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images/Tribune News Service