Klay Thompson out for season with Achilles tear

TORN: In this June 2019 file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after being fouled by Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) during the second half in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Thompson tore his Achilles tendon and will miss the 2020-21 season. Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters