Knicks embarrassed by Pacers one night after pummeling Spurs

INDIANAPOLIS – Let’s start with the positive: Obi Toppin went between his legs for a dunk.
Now the negative for the Knicks: Everything that happened before and after that dunk.
It was a nasty reality check at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Knicks, who a night earlier pummeled the Spurs, but were embarrassed in Indiana on Wednesday, 122-102.
The Pacers (11-16) are so disappointing they’re reportedly ready to trade their best players and transition to a rebuild, but they’ve already beaten the Knicks twice this season. And on Wednesday, the Knicks came across as the team that should clean house.
Julius Randle, who was a composed facilitator in San Antonio, reverted to inefficiency while committing five turnovers with just two assists. RJ Barrett, coming off his shooting gem against the Spurs, fell back to earth.
It was another disappointing evening for Evan Fournier, who sat the entire fourth quarter again and struggled to stop whomever he guarded. He also scored just seven points in 22 minutes. Leon Rose’s 2021 free agency isn’t looking so hot.
The Knicks’ defense was bludgeoned on the second night of a back-to-back. They were dissected by Myles Turner (22 points), Domantas Sabonis (21) and Chris Duarte (23).
Tom Thibodeau, who rarely concedes defeat with his substitutions, waved the white flag with four minutes remaining by inserting three rookies and Kevin Knox on the floor.
Much earlier, Thibodeau was forced into another lineup adjustment because Nerlens Noel was a late scratch with a sore back. The coach was light on details about this new injury, saying only his starting center was “just a little nicked up.” Thibodeau hinted that Noel would play through the pain, but the 27-year-old was ruled out after warmups, thrusting Taj Gibson into the lineup.
It didn’t work out. Their starters were outscored by 11 in the opening six minutes, and then outscored 10-0 to begin the third quarter. The Knicks (12-13), which have lost four of its last five games, never recovered.
Toppin provided the night’s highlight, an audacious breakaway dunk that went in between his legs midair before the finish.
Toppin, a Slam Dunk Contest participant last season, received the pass in transition from Derrick Rose in the second quarter and opted for flash over practicality. Although between-the-legs looked like a risky attempt, Toppin practices the dunk in warmups and is clearly comfortable with executing.
His jam sent the Knicks bench into celebration, but it was hardly a momentum-builder. The Pacers responded with a 28-16 run.