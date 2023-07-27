LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas football offensive lineman Joseph Krause was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of “aggravated criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption,” according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office booking report.
Krause was booked at 4:35 p.m. on Monday. Earlier in the day, there was an apparent bomb threat called into the Kansas football facilities. A University of Kansas spokesperson told The Star on Monday “everyone was safely evacuated” and that “there was a threat and the PD is currently there in response.”
Reached Tuesday morning for comment, the KU spokesperson did not confirm Krause was arrested in connection with the threat.
“We are aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes,” said the KU spokesperson. “We take the safety of our staff, student-athletes and coaches very seriously. We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”
Damon Tucker, interim deputy chief of the University of Kansas Police Department, provided additional details on the threat in a news release.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were evacuated and checked by law enforcement officers,” Tucker said. “No devices were found, and police issued an all-clear at approximately 8:01 p.m.
“A subject was identified and arrested for making the threats. Law enforcement will not be releasing the name of the suspect at this time.”
KUPD has yet to confirm that Krause was arrested due to the bomb threat.
Krause has spent three seasons on the KU football team as a walk-on. He redshirted in the 2021 season and hasn’t seen in-game action since appearing in two contests in 2020.
Krause graduated from Shawnee Mission East in the class of 2020. In high school, he participated in football, lacrosse, track and field and swimming.
In high school, Krause earned All-League, All-State and All-District honors twice for football and was a member of the National Honor Society, per his KU Athletics profile.