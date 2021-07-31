LOS ANGELES — The Lakers have agreed to a deal to acquire All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, according to two people with knowledge of the situation who are not authorized to speak on the matter.
The Lakers sent the draft rights to their 2021 first-round draft pick, Kentucky big man Isaiah Jackson, to the Wizards. There have been discussions about Washington sending Los Angeles a future second-round pick.
Having Harrell exercise his contract option Thursday worth $9.7 million for next season helped the Lakers make the deal for Westbrook.
Some details have to be worked out for the deal to be completed, which can’t become official until Aug. 6 when the salary cap is established, but the Lakers will have a Big 3 with Westbrook playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Westbrook, a local standout from Lawndale Leuzinger High and UCLA, has yearned to return home and help the Lakers win another championship, according to the people with knowledge of the situation.
He averaged a triple-double last season of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists.
Westbrook has two years left on his contract, $44.2 million for next season and $47 million for the 2022-23 season.