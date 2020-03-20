TAMPA, Fla. — On a sunny, 80-degree spring training morning meant for outdoor batting practice and defensive drills, a handful of New York Yankees players conducted most activity indoors.
Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu, Clint Frazier and Tyler Wade were swinging away Wednesday inside Steinbrenner Field.
And even that light work is impacted greatly by measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, which has completely shut down the Yankees minor league camp.
“I have to wear latex gloves and batting gloves,” hitting coach Marcus Thames said. “(We’re) just trying to stay safe, trying to listen to the health people and make sure we’re doing the right thing.”
On the baseball end of things, Aaron Judge (stress fracture, first right rib) is awaiting a CT scan this week.
And fellow slugger Stanton “looks good” in his progress from a strained right calf.
According to Thames, Stanton even took a couple of BP rounds on the field, “trying to space ourselves out, not touch the balls and all kinds of stuff” to be safe.
Neither Judge nor Stanton would have been ready for a March 26 opening day, though an eight-week delay to the season – which still seems extremely ambitious – would benefit the Yankees’ rehabbing players, including James Paxton (back surgery).
One day after a second Yankees minor leaguer tested positive for coronavirus, the organization has been focused on the health and well-being of those outside of big-league camp.
Minor leaguers in self-quarantine in several locations around Tampa are receiving three meals a day, provided by the Yankees, along with a daily stipend.
The minor league complex is shuttered at least through March 25.
According to the Yankees, both players who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from their fever and fatigue.
But a new quarantine clock has begun for those players, as well as their roommates.
And it’s reasonable to assume that other coronavirus tests have been administered to select players based on recommendations and guidelines by the Hillsborough County Health Department.
As with the Yankees’ first positive test, the second player is said not to have had recent contact with anyone on the major league side.
Yet, that hasn’t lessened the anxiety of those still at Yankees camp, from players to coaches to staff.
“It’s concerning,” said Thames. “You always want people to stay healthy, especially with what’s going on.
“Just hope for the best and try to stay away from people as much as you can,” said Thames. “It’s hard because (of) the industry that we’re in.”
On Tuesday, Yankees reliever Zack Britton voiced his concern about the coaching staff.
“There’s still a lot of guys that are here and going to train here as long as this place is open,” Britton said. “If the coaches wanted to go home, we wanted them to go home to be with their families.
“We don’t want anybody to feel obligated to stay here and supervise us.”
Thames lives in the Tampa area, “so if guys want to work out, I have to come in and try to help out as much as I can.
“Hopefully… we can get through this together.”