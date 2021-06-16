Katie Ledecky took care of business securing her ticket to Tokyo on Monday with yet another dominating win in the 400 meters freestyle at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.
The world record holder and gold medalist at the Rio Olympics, Ledecky made it look effortless in front of a cheering crowd, taking the lead from the first stroke and cruising home in a time of four minutes, 1.27 seconds, more than three seconds clear of her nearest threat.
Ledecky just might be the best female swimmer in the world but even she must go through the crucible that is the U.S. Olympic Trails which sees only the top two in each event, as long as they have met the Olympic standard, qualify for the Tokyo Summer Games.
With Ledecky racing herself the drama took place well behind her with Paige Madden grabbing the coveted spot ahead of Leah Smith.
"It's just a great feeling to be here and lock in my spot," said Ledecky during her poolside interview. "I thought it was a lot faster, I was a little surprised by the time.
"It's just good to check the box and hopefully have some good swims the rest of the week."
The 400m marked the start of a busy week for the 24-year-old who will also contest the 200m, 800m and 1,500m freestyles as she prepares for an assault on the Olympic podium.
Already with six Olympic medals, including five gold, Ledecky is expected to be biggest star at the pool as she targets four individual gold along with relays that could see her become the most decorated American female Olympian of all-time.
In other finals, two teenagers grabbed the Olympic spots in the women's 100m butterfly, 18-year-old Torri Huske getting to the wall first in front of 16-year-old Claire Curzan.
Huske was clocked a 55.66 seconds, just 0.18 off Swede Sarah Sjostrom's world record, followed by Curzan in 56.43.
"It is really surreal. I feel like it's more than a dream come true. I cannot believe it's happening," said Huske.
Michael Andrew, who turned professional at 14, qualified for his first Olympics at the age of 22 by winning the men's 100m breaststroke in 58.73, just 1/100th of a second ahead of Andrew Wilson.
Ryan Lochte's quest to qualify for a fifth Olympics got off to a sputtering start, the 36-year-old posting only the 25th best time in the morning heats for the 200m freestyle, missing out on the evening semi-finals.
One of the United States' most decorated swimmers with 12 Olympic medals, including six gold, Lochte also scratched from Monday's 100m backstroke to focus his efforts on the 200m individual medley, the event that likely represents his best chance of securing a Tokyo berth.
Brazier on hunt for redemption
(Reuters) – Donavan Brazier is out for revenge.
The 24-year-old finished a dismal 19th in the men's 800 meters at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, missing out on the Rio Games, but then destroyed a stacked field in Doha at the World Athletics Championships three years later.
Now, a ticket to Tokyo is Brazier's number-one priority.
"I have some things to redeem, I’m looking for some good redemption here at the trials," Brazier told reporters on Monday, with this year's Olympic trials set to kick off on Friday.
"(The year) 2016 was a hell of a lot different than what 2019 was," said Brazier. "I feel like I was ignorant (of) everything, which was a pro and kind of a con at the same time."
A favorite to dominate the men's 800 in Tokyo, Brazier picked up his 10th straight win in the event at August's Diamond League in Monaco, when many other American athletes stayed stateside amid a chaotic competition schedule.
"We didn’t really find what our purpose was, we were losing motivation by the day, like we were training but we didn’t know what we were training for and (coach Pete Julian) saw that we were all fit enough to kind of compete and he didn’t want to waste that time," said Brazier.
He credits the team environment created by Julian, a former assistant coach of the Nike Oregon Project, with helping deliver him through the "ups and downs" between 2019 and the starting line this week.
US top middle distance runner blames failed drug test on burrito
(The Washington Post) – Shelby Houlihan, a double American record holder and the country's best Olympic medal hope in middle distance running, is facing a four-year ban after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug and will be barred from competing at the Tokyo Games. Houlihan forcefully claimed her innocence and blamed the steroid found in her system on a pork burrito she ate at an Oregon food truck.
With anger and sadness, Houlihan and her representatives announced the news of her test Monday evening, less than a week before the start of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. Monday night, Houlihan blasted track and field's drug testing apparatus as she pleaded her innocence.
"I feel completely devastated, lost, broken, angry, confused and betrayed by the very sport that I loved and poured myself into just to see how good I was," Houlihan said in a statement on Instagram. "I want to be very clear: I've never taken any performance-enhancing substances, and that includes the one of which I have been accused."
Houlihan's case played out over the past six months and reached an apparent conclusion late last week, according to Houlihan and her camp.
In January, Houlihan learned she had recorded a positive test in December for nandrolone, an androgen and anabolic steroid that increases muscle mass. The athletes who most commonly use the drug illicitly are bodybuilders.
"It is not a substance any runner would take," said Houlihan's lawyer Paul Greene, who has extensive experience representing athletes accused of doping.
"When I got that email, I had to read it over about 10 times and Google what it was that I had just tested positive for," Houlihan said in her statement.
Relying on a food journal, Houlihan determined she had eaten a pork burrito about 10 hours before her test. The food truck where she purchased the burrito near her training headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., served pig offal, according to a statement from her coach. The World-Anti Doping Agency had found in a 2020 study that trace amounts of nandrolone can be found in that kind of meat and warned of the possibility of a mix-up.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, the independent drug-testing arm of World Athletics, placed Houlihan on a provisional suspension. As the U.S. Olympic trials neared, Houlihan's lawyers pushed the AIU to resolve her case so she could compete. This past weekend, the Court of Arbitration for Sports handed down a four-year ban.
Houlihan said that she had a hair sample tested and passed a polygraph test and that even WADA agreed that the substance had not built up in her body, as would have happened if she took nandrolone regularly. She tested negative Jan. 23, Greene said, at which point the nandrolone would have still been in her system had she been injecting it to enhance her performance.