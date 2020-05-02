Little League World Series canceled for the first time because of COVID-19

WORLD SERIES SHUT DOWN: In this August 2015 file photo, members of the Mid-Atlantic team from Red Land Little League of Lewisberry, Pa., look on from the dugout in the Little League World Series Championship game against Japan at Lamade Stadium in South Willamsport, Pa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 World Series tournaments and regional qualifying events have been canceled. Rob Carr/Getty Images/Tribune News Service