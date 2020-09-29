Mahomes sparkles in Baltimore, proving Chiefs are still team to beat

The Kansas City Chiefs staked an emphatic early-season claim to maintaining their NFL supremacy Monday night, when Patrick Mahomes prevailed decisively in his celebrated quarterback duel with Lamar Jackson and led the Chiefs to a 34-20 victory over Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in a highly anticipated confrontation in Baltimore.
The Chiefs rolled to a 17-point lead at halftime and coasted from there. The defending Super Bowl champions upped their record to 3-0 and dropped the Ravens' mark to 2-1.
Mahomes ran for a touchdown and threw for four more in a 31-for-42, 385-yard passing performance. He provided his customary highlight-reel plays by eluding pass rushers and delivering throws from all angles. He underhanded a first-half touchdown toss to a fullback and, after the Ravens had pulled to within 27-20 in the fourth quarter, he flipped a two-yard touchdown pass to left tackle Eric Fisher, who had lined up as an eligible receiver on a gadget play.
Jackson had a touchdown pass but threw for only 97 yards on 15-for-28 passing accuracy. He rushed for 83 yards but also lost a fumble on a sack. The Ravens had a kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter, but a couple of promising drives ended in field goals and the Ravens never got their customarily dynamic offense revved up.
What could end up being the most compelling matchup of the NFL's 2020 regular season came on "Monday Night Football" to conclude Week 3. The Ravens had won 14 straight regular-season games dating to last season. The Chiefs had won eight consecutive regular season games, plus three more on their postseason run.
Jackson is the reigning league MVP. His predecessor in winning the award was Mahomes. It was the first quarterback matchup in league history between former MVPs age 25 or younger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau via ESPN. It also pitted the reigning regular season MVP against the reigning Super Bowl MVP, with Mahomes having secured that honor in February when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Jackson wants to continue following Mahomes's career path. The Ravens' stunning loss at home to the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 seed in last season's AFC playoffs dropped his career postseason record to 0-2. This game took on even greater importance as a potential tiebreaker for the top seed in this season's AFC postseason field. Under the NFL's expanded playoff format in effect this season, only the No. 1 seed in each conference receives a first-round postseason bye, a distinct advantage for that team.
Jackson had looked even more polished as a passer this season. His passer rating through the Ravens' first two games was a lofty 134.6. The Ravens had not been challenged in beating the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. The Chiefs had been typically dominant in beating the Texans in the NFL's season-opening game, and the addition of rookie tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire made their offense seem almost unfair. But they had needed overtime to outlast the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 2.
Mahomes and the Chiefs lost a starting offensive lineman when right guard Andrew Wylie was placed on the inactive list for the game. He reportedly was sent to a hospital with a suspected case of appendicitis.
The Ravens welcomed a modest crowd of 250 family members of players, coaches and staffers to M&T Bank Stadium. They watched Mahomes and the Chiefs dominate the first half. Kansas City sprinted to a 27-10 lead that could have been 31-10 if not for a missed extra point and a missed field goal by usually reliable kicker Harrison Butker.
Mahomes did plenty of Mahomes things. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He ran for a touchdown after the Ravens had opened the game with a field goal.
Mahomes threw an underhand toss to fullback Anthony Sherman for a five-yard touchdown. He dropped a perfectly placed lob to well-covered wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a 20-yard touchdown. He absorbed a jarring hit in the pocket to deliver an on-target throw to wideout Mecole Hardman for a 49-yard touchdown.
Jackson and the Ravens were not keeping pace. They settled for a field goal after a promising opening drive. Their lone first-half touchdown came on a 93-yard kickoff return by rookie Devin Duvernay. The Ravens managed only five first downs and were outgained, 333 total yards to 97, in the half. Jackson lost a fumble. He ran for 41 yards but managed only 35 first-half passing yards.
The Chiefs stalled in the third quarter with a lost fumble and a failed fourth down. The Ravens got a third-quarter field goal and drew to within 27-20 on Jackson's five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nick Boyle on the opening play of the fourth quarter.