On Sunday afternoon in Chicago, umpires stepped to the pitcher's mound to perform a glove and cap inspection that has become a new ritual in ballparks this summer. This time, though, their search of Héctor Santiago turned up a sticky substance, and the Seattle Mariners pitcher became the first to be ejected under a crackdown that began Monday.
In the fifth inning of the completion of a suspended game against the White Sox, Santiago gave his glove to home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi for inspection and was ejected within moments. It was wrapped up to be more closely inspected and authenticated.
"He was ejected for when his glove was inspected, for having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove," crew chief Tom Hallion told a pool reporter after the game.
Santiago, a 33-year-old left-hander, is a 10-year veteran and was making his ninth appearance with the Mariners, his second since inspections began. He had entered Sunday as a reliever. The Mariners won, 3-2, after Taylor Trammell hit a solo home run in the ninth.
"I think once they take it back and check, it's just sweat and rosin," Santiago said after the game. "They're going to inspect it and all this science stuff and it's going to be sweat and rosin."
In a news release explaining the new policy June 15, MLB stated pitchers found with any foreign substance on their person - from the extremely sticky Spider Tack to the common combination of sunscreen and rosin - would be subject to a 10-game suspension.
The long-standing regulations prohibiting a pitcher's use of foreign substances, Rules 3.01 and 6.02(c), had largely been ignored until recently, when it became clear many pitchers were using those substances to improve performance and get an advantage over hitters.
"After an extensive process of repeated warnings without effect, gathering information from current and former players and others across the sport, two months of comprehensive data collection, listening to our fans and thoughtful deliberation, I have determined that new enforcement of foreign substances is needed to level the playing field," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.
The crackdown has been controversial and even comical, reaching an amusing pitch Tuesday when the Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, took the inspection to a new level. In frustration, he nearly dropped his pants, and umpires rubbed his hair in their fruitless search for a sticky substance.