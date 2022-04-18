Mavs’ Doncic out with calf injury

DALLAS — Luka Doncic reportedly will not play in the Dallas Mavericks’ Saturday afternoon playoff opener against the Utah Jazz.
The Mavericks haven’t released a formal injury report, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday afternoon that Doncic will miss Game 1 Saturday and significant concern remains for the 23-year-old All-Star’s availability ahead of Monday night’s Game 2.
The Mavericks have remained hopeful about Doncic’s progress this week, but injury experts who spoke to The Dallas Morning News on Monday said minor, Grade 1 calf strains require about seven to 10 days to heal, while more significant Grade 2 strains take weeks.
The team has not disclosed the severity of Doncic’s injury since his MRI on Monday.
While Doncic participated in film sessions and was present for treatment and exercise, Doncic didn’t practice during any of the Mavericks’ three full sessions this week.
At the end of Tuesday and Wednesday’s workouts, he rode a stationary exercise bike while teammates finished shooting drills, and Thursday, he worked on a treadmill just before reporters were allowed in the facility.