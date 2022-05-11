Chris Paul became upset by more than foul trouble in Game 4 against the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon.
After Dallas’ 111-101 win in American Airlines Center, ESPN reported that Mavericks fans “put hands on” Paul’s mother, and that Paul’s wife was also pushed in front of his kids.
The Mavericks confirmed in a statement that the team was “aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”
Paul referenced the interaction in a tweet afterward: “Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….[expletive] that!!”
ESPN video showed the Phoenix Suns All-Star guard talking to a police officer and American Airlines Center security guards by the Suns’ bench during a fourth quarter timeout.
Paul appeared to say: “He put his hands on my mom.”
At that point, the 37-year-old Paul had fouled out for the fourth time in his playoff career. He picked up his sixth foul with 8:58 remaining to finish with five points in 23 minutes.
Paul did not address the interaction with his family during his postgame press conference. He answered one question before abruptly leaving the room.