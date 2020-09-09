Memories of defeat give Rublev edge against Berrettini

NEW YORK – Andrey Rublev delved into his mental notes from last year’s defeat by Matteo Berrettini to turn the tables on his Italian opponent in a replay of their U.S. Open fourth-round meeting on Monday.
Rublev rallied from the loss of the opening set to seal a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over the sixth seed in what was a stark contrast to last year’s encounter at the same stage where the Russian was outclassed in straight sets.
“I remember last year he was playing really well. Instead of accepting it, I was complaining, I was nervous,” 22-year-old Rublev told reporters.
“By the time I realized that instead of thinking these things, I just needed to play, it was already two sets to zero.
“Today he started really well... When I lost the first set, I just said to myself to keep fighting. If he’s better today, he’s better. In the end I had a little chance, I broke him and turned it all the way around.”
Rublev struck 34 winners and made just 28 unforced errors as he set up a clash with countryman Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals. The two are well-versed with each other’s games, having risen through the junior ranks together.
“Both of us were crazy on court, destroying racquets, complaining,” Rublev said. “He has always been one of the biggest fighters that I have ever seen since he was, I don’t know, seven years old.
Mertens stuns second seed Kenin to reach last eight
Belgian Elise Mertens continued her strong run in 2020 by taking down American second seed Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the second straight year.
Mertens, seeded 16th, played solid from the baseline and kept the errors to a minimum to defeat Australian Open champion Kenin for the first time in three career meetings.
Monday’s victory was the 23rd of the year for Mertens – the most on the women’s circuit in 2020 – and she has yet to drop a set in her Flushing Meadows campaign.
Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on line judge
Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media.
The Serb was disqualified in the fourth round after he hit a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court in frustration after dropping serve in the first set against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, sending the official to the floor.
A section of Djokovic fans took to social media to hurl abuse at the official after her Instagram username was carried by Serbian media.
“Shame on you. Old lady full of evil,” read one of the messages left on her Instagram account, while other users accused her of faking the injury and “bad acting”.
Djokovic on Tuesday defended the official on Twitter, while thanking fans who had left him positive messages of support.
“Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too. She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time.
“From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above. Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come.”