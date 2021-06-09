Merciless Rafa books ticket to quarterfinals

Claycourt king Rafael Nadal overcame a wobbly start and issues with the stadium lights to subdue Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 7-5 6-3 6-0 on Monday and book a place in the French Open quarterfinals.
The Spanish defending champion, looking to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros singles title and become the only man to win 21 Grand Slam singles crowns, has won 35 consecutive sets in Paris.
World number 19 Sinner, who at 19 years old has been labelled as the next big thing in tennis, hit a brick wall on court Philippe Chatrier after leading 5-3 in the opening set.
Third seed Nadal will face Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semi-finals after beating the Argentine in the last four last year.
Although the sun shone throughout, part of the match was played under the floodlights.
"I think the lights went on too early. The court is covered from one side. When the sun was lower and hit the light, it created shadow on the court. It was tricky," Nadal told a news conference.
"Honestly, I don't know why they put on the lights that early. We have been playing without lights here in Roland Garros forever."
The 20-times Grand Slam champion still produced his best tennis when it mattered most.
"I played against a very good player who has a great future and I'm very happy with the win," Nadal said.
"I started playing well the first couple of games and then I played too defensive for a few games and gave him the chance to step into the court and play his shots. After that the match changed a lot."
Facing the ultimate challenge on clay, Sinner struggled to get into the groove before cancelling out an early break as Nadal experienced problems with his first serve.
Sinner, who lost to the claycourt master in the quarter-finals here last year, found himself up a break after two Nadal double faults and a few uncharacteristic errors.
Serving for the set, however, Sinner lost the game to love and Nadal levelled at 5-5 on his opponent's 25th unforced error before breaking to love again to seal the opening set.
After losing eight games in a row, Sinner stopped the rot with a break, clinching it after rushing to the net to retrieve a drop shot and delivering a stunning crosscourt passing shot.
Nadal quickly recovered to break again, however, and he served out to take a two-set lead before securing his 104th match win at Roland Garros.
The Spaniard has not lost at the Paris Grand Slam tournament since 2015 when he was knocked out in the last eight by Novak Djokovic, his potential semi-final opponent.
Djokovic survives scare from Musetti
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic survived a huge scare as he fought back from two sets down against teenager Lorenzo Musetti to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday after his Italian opponent retired with cramps in the fifth set.
Top seed Djokovic was outplayed by an inspired Musetti as he lost two tiebreaks, but the match then changed dramatically as the Serb fought back to 6-7(7) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-0 4-0 before progressing to the last eight in Paris for the 15th time.
He will play another Italian after Matteo Berrettini was handed a walkover after Roger Federer's withdrawal. read more
World number 76 Musetti's stylish game was threatening to send Djokovic to his earliest Roland Garros exit since 2009.
But having produced tennis of the highest calibre in two sensational sets, Musetti blew up as the effort he had expended to eclipse Djokovic caught up with him.
The 19-year-old Musetti lost the third set in 24 minutes and did not even get a point in set four until the fifth game as the match slipped away from him.
"It's not an injury," he explained later. "It's just a little bit of cramps and a little bit of low back pain.
"There was no chance that I could win a point, so I decided to retire because I think it was the best thing."
A relieved Djokovic went 4-0 ahead in the decider before Musetti quit in an anti-climactic end to what was brewing up to be a seismic shock in a tournament already full of surprises.
Coco Gauff handles press with ease, poise
The rights and wrongs of tennis players being obliged to offer their innermost thoughts to the world's media after matches has come under scrutiny at the French Open, but 17-year-old Coco Gauff manages the task with consummate ease.
American Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in only her seventh main draw appearance on Monday, dismantling Tunisian 25th seed Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1.
It was a clinical performance underpinned by sensational serving and with big names losing left, right and centre, the odds on her winning the title are lowering.
But it is not just on court that Gauff has all the right answers -- her open and honest nature allows her to handle the inevitable spotlight like a seasoned professional.
Asked whether she gets bored having to talk about her age, Gauff swatted away the question as if it were a juicy forehand.
"I don't really care if you guys talk about my age or not. I'm 17. That's the truth," Gauff told a post-match press conference.
"I promise you my opponents don't care about how old I am. They want to beat me just as bad regardless of my age, and I want to beat them just as bad regardless of their age.
"I'm only going to be 17 once, so you might as well talk about it while I'm 17!"
Gauff is three victories from the major title many have predicted since she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon, aged 15.
She next faces experienced Czech Barbora Krejcikova but that is as far ahead as she is prepared, besides a daily game of card game Uno with her parents.
"Right now I'm focused on going to sleep tonight and winning the next Uno match and then tomorrow we focus back on practice and then get ready for the quarter-finals," she said.
Seven-times French Open champion Chris Evert believes Gauff's game has gone up another level.
"The thing I love about Coco is that she is hungry, she is going to do whatever she can to win, she is going to fight with her heart to get the win," Evert told Reuters.
"I think she has improved tremendously, figured out the weaknesses in her game, the forehand, putting more top-spin. The serve was erratic but she has ironed that out."
If anyone thinks Gauff is satisfied with overcoming the fourth-round hurdle that tripped her up twice before in Grand Slams, they should think again.
"Today, to be honest, I was just more hungry for it," she said. "In the past, I felt like I was satisfied with the run I made, I came into matches not as hungry.
"It's probably not a good thing to say but it's the truth. My message has always been 'dream big and aim higher'."