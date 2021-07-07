Miami ends Dodgers win streak

Jorge Alfaro slugged a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning as the host Miami Marlins beat the Dodgers 5-4 on Monday, snapping Los Angeles' nine-game win streak.
David Hess (1-0) earned the win in his Marlins and 2021 major league debut, though he blew a lead in the top of the ninth. He pitched one scoreless inning. Rookie Anthony Bender tossed a scoreless ninth, earning his first career save.
Marlins rookie Trevor Rogers, named to the All-Star Game on Sunday, pitched five innings and left with a 4-2 lead.
Dodgers starter Walker Buehler also picked up a five-inning no-decision, his shortest appearance of his season. He yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits.
Cardinals 5, Giants 3
Kwang Hyun Kim threw seven shutout innings as St. Louis won at San Francisco.
Kim (3-5) allowed just three hits and two walks while completing seven innings for the first time this season, matching his career high. He struck out two.
Rays 9, Indians 8
Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz chopped a walk-off fielder's choice in the ninth inning as the Rays rallied for a win in St. Petersburg, Florida, handing Cleveland its season-worst seventh consecutive loss.
With the Rays trailing 8-7 in the ninth, rookie Wander Franco lined a single to left to score pinch runner Brett Phillips with no outs, tying the game against Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase (3-4).
Phillies 13, Cubs 3
Odubel Herrera homered and drove in three runs as Philadelphia socked five home runs for an easy win at Chicago.
Rhys Hoskins homered, singled and knocked in three runs, and Alec Bohm, Andrew Knapp and Didi Gregorius also homered for the Phillies. Andrew McCutchen contributed two doubles, a single and an RBI, and Bryce Harper singled and walked twice.
Reds 6, Royals 2
Eugenio Suarez's three-run home run keyed a four-run seventh inning as Cincinnati defeated host Kansas City for its fifth straight win.
Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings to earn the win. He walked two and struck out six.
Royals starter Mike Minor allowed only one run on two hits in his first six innings. However, Minor (6-7) allowed Nick Castellanos' game-tying home run leading off the seventh and walked the next two batters before exiting. He wound up charged with four runs.
Mets 4, Brewers 2
Pete Alonso ripped the tiebreaking, two-run double during a seventh-inning flurry as New York beat Milwaukee and Brewers All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff.
It's the Mets' third win in four games. The Brewers have lost two straight following an 11-game winning streak that was the second-longest run in franchise history.
Twins 8, White Sox 5
Bailey Ober pitched five shutout innings to earn his first major league victory and Max Kepler homered twice to lead Minnesota over Chicago in Minneapolis.
Ober (1-1), making his seventh career start, allowed two hits, walked three and tied his career high with seven strikeouts.
Tigers 7, Rangers 3
Zack Short belted a two-run homer during a five-run sixth inning and Detroit rolled to a victory in Arlington, Texas.
Wily Peralta (2-1) allowed three hits with no walks and six strikeouts over seven scoreless innings for the Tigers, who won their third in a row.
Pirates 11, Braves 1
Ben Gamel homered twice and had a career-high six RBIs Monday to help Pittsburgh defeat visiting Atlanta.
Ke'Bryan Hayes also homered and John Nogowski added an RBI single for the Pirates, who have won two in a row following a six-game losing streak.
Red Sox 5, Angels 4
Home runs by Christian Arroyo and Rafael Devers and some key throws from the outfield helped lift Boston over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, California.
Nationals 7, Padres 5
Josh Bell hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and five Nationals relievers blanked the Padres over the final 5-2/3 innings as Washington won the opener of a four-game series at San Diego.