Miami Hurricanes men roar past Texas Longhorns with second-half burst, reach first Final Four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Miami men’s basketball team pulled off a furious second-half rally and vaulted past the Texas Longhorns 88-81 on Sunday, advancing to the Hurricanes’ first Final Four in school history.
Miami trailed 70-60 with 8:31 remaining in the game, but went on a 13-2 run that gave the ‘Canes a 73-72 lead with 5:26 left.
From that point, UM and Texas remained locked in a one-possession game most of the way to the finish, where the Hurricanes got key rebounds and key shots in the closing moments.
Miami advances to play Connecticut in Houston on Saturday. If both UM and FAU win their games, they would face off for the national championship on next Monday night.
While Miami had never reached a Final Four, coach Jim Larranaga heads to his second national semifinal, his first coming as he made it in 2006 with 11th-seeded George Mason.