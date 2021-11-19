Miami is cleaning house – and Manny Diaz looks to be next

It’s all become as uncomfortably obvious as that sour smell leaking from Miami’s football program. Firing athletic director Blake James was Step One. Coach Manny Diaz has made it inevitably easy possibly to be Step Two.
A clear-the-decks change looks underway inside Miami in a manner that has the constitutional feel of necessary news more than good news. What the school does next tells whether there’s any good news. That comes down to the decisions of a few deep-pocketed Board of Trustees members and a couple of aides to President Julio Frenk.
That’s how it works. These powerbrokers turned to famed alum Alonzo Highsmith for a football overlord role last winter – only to be blocked by James and Diaz. There’s no reason to think Highsmith won’t be first in play again. Can he be an full-on administrator? Gino Torretta could be in the mix, too, if the decision remains in the UM family.
This season has overturned the desk of Miami’s football program and poured its scant contents on the floor for perversely public viewing. First, Frenk put out a wonky response to criticism by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who said the president wasn’t much involved. Which he isn’t.
James and Diaz then traded public spats – James for not assuring Diaz’s job was safe, Diaz for then saying his boss caused recruiting problems. It’s not lost that each salvo was correct. There’s talent there, starting with freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in Rhett Lashlee’s offense.
The problem is the parade of unsteady Saturdays capped by this last one in Tallahassee. That summed up so much of the faulty thinking and irrepressible lack of discipline of Diaz’s teams.
The most honest assessment came in the raw minutes after the game, though it wasn’t Diaz’s words, then or later. The coach had an end-run idea for explaining the 14 penalties and three first-quarter turnovers that decided the day as much as a sequence of miscalculations in the final minute.
“Too hyped up,” Diaz said.
Too much energy. Too young of players. Too big a scene. That was the reasoning here, even as the adjoining idea is it’s a coach’s role to calm the young nerves.
Miami’s leading tackler, Corey Flagg Jr., offered a different explanation, as harsh as it was direct, an epitaph for an era’s tombstone more than this one afternoon.
“We were very undisciplined,” Flagg said. “We know that. Those are habits that happen in practice. It’s not a shocker it happened. Coach Diaz gets on us all the time. We had too many penalties. We beat ourselves.”
Irrepressibly bad habits. That’s the key idea here. This program has talent, starting at the most important position, as Van Dyke has been a revelation – and recruiting tool for the next coach. Mario Cristobal? Lane Kiffin?
The fundamental idea to Miami’s lack of fundamentals is the same. It was summed up in another season when an opposing coach told me he’d rather play Miami later in the year rather than earlier.
“Manny’s teams don’t improve,” he said.
Saturday’s mistakes aren’t a surprise in that context. In six games this year, Miami has at least nine penalties. It’s a minus-eight in takeaways. Florida State wasn’t some litmus test of Diaz’s fate. His teams have played the wayward same in narrow wins and narrow losses.
Miami needs a special coach to lift it from its state, just as it always has. Jimmy Johnson and Butch Davis were those people. Dennis Erickson and Larry Coker were caretakers of inherited talent. Since then, good men with little results.
The program has two advantages, neither of which have to do with the school: 1) South Florida’s recruiting base and 2) The mediocre Atlantic Coast Conference is easy pickings for a top program in a way the neighboring Southeastern Conference isn’t.
Diaz moved the needle more with his Turnover Chain and a boat ride up Miami River than the substance on the field. You had to respect his journey here. His three years just offer no reason a fourth would be any different.
James leaving is Step One. Diaz will be Step Two. The question becomes if the new names can lift this tired program.