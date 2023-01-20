ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A University of Michigan employee told police someone accessed university email accounts without authorization at Schembechler Hall, the headquarters of the football team that includes the offices of coach Jim Harbaugh and suspended co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, according to a UM crime log.
The allegation is emerging amid an ongoing investigation of computer crimes at Schembechler Hall and after university officials revealed that Weiss has been placed on paid leave.
"Upon further investigation," the log entry reads, "it was found that a crime may have been committed."
The allegation involving email accounts was included in daily university police logs Jan. 5, five days before sources told The Detroit News that UM police investigators searched Weiss’ home in the 2000 block of Norway Road in Ann Arbor. The sources, including an eyewitness, said law enforcement officers and unmarked vehicles were present at the home.
The police log provides new details about an investigation that has added a new layer of drama to a tumultuous offseason for the UM football program and Harbaugh. The investigation of fraudulent activity coincides with what appears to be a separate NCAA probe of rules violations involving impermissible contact with football recruits.
A Level I violation has been levied against Harbaugh for being dishonest through the NCAA’s investigation, according to a source close to the situation, and additional violations apply to coaches involved with impermissible contact with recruits.
The Detroit News reported about Weiss' suspension Tuesday, one day after UM President Santa Ono announced that Harbaugh would return to coach the football team next season after interviewing recently with the Denver Broncos.
The UM police log is dated Jan. 5 but the alleged computer crimes happened days earlier, according to a statement from UM Deputy Police Chief Crystal James.
“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during Dec. 21 through the 23rd of 2022,” James’ statement reads. “Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share.”
Computer-related crimes can include things like improper access to computers or programs, said Birmingham criminal defense attorney Wade Fink.
Weiss, 39, was hired from the Baltimore Ravens to coach Michigan’s quarterbacks in February 2021 and was later promoted to co-offensive coordinator with Sherrone Moore.
He has not been charged with wrongdoing and told The News that he is "fully cooperating" with investigators.
“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” he wrote in a text message. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”