After entering the 2021 season with its first preseason ranking since 2017, Missouri softball gets an early chance to protect its spot in the polls at the JoAnne Graf Classic in Tallahassee, Florida.
The host of the tournament, Florida State, went 17-7 last year and has been a perennial power in college softball. It enters the tournament as the preseason No. 12 and will face Missouri twice. That Top 25 matchup carries with it a battle of two of the top players in the nation.
On the Missouri side, the team will look to outfielder Cayla Kessinger to lead the offense. Kessinger led the team in the shortened 2020 season in batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. This season, she enters as a preseason All-Southeastern Conference pick.
In addition to Kessinger, Missouri returns a number of other key offensive players. Among them are Brooke Wilmes, Jazmyn Rollin and Hatti Moore. Behind Kessinger, the trio make up a formidable lineup for opposing teams to pitch against.
Sophomores Jordan Weber, Emma Nichols and Megan Schumacher return after pitching 75% of the Tigers’ innings in 2020. They will lead a pitching staff trying to improve from last season’s 19-7 record.
Florida State will be led by Sydney Sherrill, who was named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of Year watchlist. She is one of four players from the Seminoles named to the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference team.
The quartet of Sherrill, Dani Morgan, Caylan Arnold and Anna Shelnutt headline the team that is the preseason pick to win the ACC.
The two heavyweights are joined in Tallahassee by Memphis. Florida A&M was set to compete initially but withdrew this week because of COVID-19 issues.
Memphis represents a challenge of its own in the amount of experience returning to the team. Included in the 21 players it brings back is pitcher Chyanne Ellett, who went 9-2 last season with a team-best 2.65 ERA. She will try and build on Memphis’ 16-9 record in 2020.