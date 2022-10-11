EAR CHECK: Umpire Alfonso Marquez checks the ear of Joe Musgrove (44) of the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Sarah Stier/Getty Images/Tribune News Service