Mya, Chris Hinton want NCAA to require uniform COVID-19 protocols for football

PARENTAL INVOLVEMENT: In this April 2019 file photo, President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Mark Emmert speaks to the media ahead of the men's basketball Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mya and Chris Hinton, parents of collegiate athletes, created the advocacy group College Football Parents 24/7 to give parents more of a say in the decision process as the NCAA prepares to resume sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images/Tribune News Service