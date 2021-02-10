MELBOURNE - Rafa Nadal defied his gloomy injury prognosis to crush Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1 and reach the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.
The Spanish great was not quite at his all-action, fist-pumping best but appeared unimpeded by his back problems as he posted an encouraging win over the 56th ranked Serb in the afternoon sunshine at Rod Laver Arena.
After closing out a tight second set, the second seed played like a man unburdened, racing to the finish line in a hail of winners before Djere conceded the match meekly with a double fault.
Nadal will meet the winner of two qualifiers – American Michael Mmoh or Viktor Troicki -- for a place in the third round.
Russia's ATP Cup heroes ease into second round
Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, battle-hardened after firing Russia to an ATP Cup triumph at Melbourne Park last week, both cruised into the second round of the Australian Open in straight sets on Tuesday.
Seventh seed Rublev opened the day’s action on John Cain Arena with a 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann before Medvedev, the fourth seed, dispensed with Vasek Pospisil 6-2 6-2 6-4 to extend his winning streak to 15 matches.
Medvedev won the ATP Finals after beating Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem last November and continued his impressive form at the ATP Cup last week as Russia went unbeaten through the team event.
The 24-year-old raced through the first two sets against Pospisil on Margaret Court Arena but his Canadian opponent, who was one of 72 players confined strictly to their rooms during pre-tournament quarantine, proved more obdurate in the third.
It only delayed the inevitable, however, and Medvedev eased into a second round meeting with Roberto Carballes Baena or Attila Balazs after an hour and 47 minutes.
“To be honest, it was good not to lose any matches (at the ATP Cup) but on the other hand, we played on Sunday and had a lot of matches against tough opponents,” said Medvedev.
“So I’m really happy that I finished fast today.”
Rublev, who took five minutes fewer to lock up his second-round tie against Thiago Monteiro, said playing for a week at Melbourne Park already had helped ease his transition into the Australian Open.
“I was a bit nervous because it’s first match of Grand Slam of the year, so I started a bit tight (but) in the middle of the set I was already controlling the match,” said the 23-year-old.
If the seedings hold, the erstwhile ATP Cup teammates will face off in the quarter-finals as they vie to give Russia its first men’s singles champion at the Australian Open since Marat Safin in 2005.
Azarenka: Quarantine took a toll after early exit
Victoria Azarenka said she did not get her post-quarantine preparations right for the Australian Open after the former champion was knocked out in the first round of the Grand Slam by main draw debutant Jessica Pegula on Tuesday.
The Belarusian 12th seed, beaten 7-5 6-4, was one 72 players unable to leave their rooms to train for 14 days ahead of the tournament after passengers on their flights to Melbourne tested positive for COVID-19.
Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, said the isolation had taken a toll.
“Was that the best preparation for me? No,” she told a news conference. “The biggest impact for me personally has been not being able to have fresh air. That really took a toll.”
The 31-year-old said she had been unable to get her game in shape less than a week after being freed from lockdown.
“I don’t know how to prepare after two weeks in quarantine ... I don’t have a blueprint how to prepare,” she added.
“It’s all about trying to figure it out and I didn’t figure it out. Not this time.”
Azarenka started the match on the front foot and was in complete control after racing to a 5-2 lead in the first set.
However, things quickly fell apart as American Pegula, the world number 61, took the next five games to seal the set.
Azarenka’s troubles continued in the second set and she took a medical timeout while trailing 4-2 after appearing to have trouble breathing.
The Belarusian did not reveal the reason for the medical timeout, making a plea for privacy in her post-match interview.
Emotional Kenin grinds into second round
Fourth seed Kenin, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam at Melbourne Park last year in a major surprise, found the going tough against the world number 133 Australian on a glorious morning at Rod Laver Arena.
The Russia-born American was broken twice in the first set and slumped to an early 3-1 deficit before recovering. She later double-faulted on match-point before closing it out.
Kenin has always worn her heart on her sleeve and was candid about her emotions, saying she needed to get a grip of them if she hoped to go far in her title defence.
“Yeah, emotions, some tears and stuff. I felt a little bit (of) pressure,” the 22-year-old said of her lead-in to the match.
“Obviously I was nervous ... I obviously am tight. I wasn’t there 100% mentally.”
Kenin said that while she gets nervous before all of her matches, the anxiety level was cranked up in Melbourne as she bids to defend her title.
“I have to try to put my emotions aside for a match,” she added.
Goffin knocked out by wild card
Belgian 13th seed David Goffin crashed out in the opening round following a 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 3-6 loss to Australian wild card Alexei Popyrin.
Watson sails into round 2
Britain’s Heather Watson reached the second round with a 7-6(4) 7-6(3) victory over Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova. Watson, who hit 37 winners and seven aces, will face either Anett Kontaveit or Aliaksandra Sasnovich next.
Svitolina sets up Gauff clash
Elina Svitolina won a second set tiebreak to squeeze past Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-3 7-6(5). Ukrainian Svitolina, the fifth seed, will face Coco Gauff in the second round after the American beat Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-3 6-2.