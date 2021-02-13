Nadal, Barty move into third round at Australian Open

SYDNEY — Women's No. 1 Ash Barty on Thursday scrapped through an error-laden match against fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova to punch a ticket to the third round of her home Grand Slam, while defending champion Sofia Kenin was knocked out by Estonia's Kaia Kanepi.
Men's No. 2 Rafael Nadal also advanced to the third round of the Australian Open with a win over Michael Mmoh of the United States.
Barty, who is hoping to end a wait of more than 40 years for a home win at the Australian Open, lost four consecutive games at 5-2 in a second set marred by 26 unforced errors, needing a tie-break to close out the match 6-1, 7-6 (9-7) at Rod Laver Arena.
"There are no easy matches in any tour event, any Slam, anything," Barty said after eliminating her Fed Cup teammate.
"Every time you walk on the court, you have to try and be able to bring your best tennis to be able to compete with everyone.
"That's just the level that there is now on the women's side."
No Australian has won the home major in singles since Chris O'Neil took the women's crown in 1978, but Barty, who won the French Open in 2019, hopes to change that.
She has hardly played in the last months, having elected to stay in Australia rather than cross the world during the coronavirus pandemic to compete in the rearranged tennis schedule at the end of 2020.
Barty will face Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the third round.
Meanwhile at Margaret Court Arena, 35-year-old Kanepi steamrolled past defending champion Kenin, closing the match in just over an hour with her 10th ace to defeat the 22-year-old American 6-3, 6-2.
Kenin, who last year knocked Barty out of the tournament in the semis, wasted all her seven break points, while the big-serving Estonian converted three of seven break points to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the third time in her career.
"This year I think it helped that I got many matches in previous week, to get used to the conditions," Kanepi said. "And I also played many matches on Margaret Court. And I also played there today, so I think that also helped, to feel better."
Kenin said she felt the pressure of expectations on her to win and gave credit to Kanepi, who had also beaten her in their last meeting.
"I had chances. I just couldn't take it. I obviously know why because, the nerves big-time got to me," she said.
"After my [first-round] match, I came off court, and I looked that she was winning. Maybe kind of broke down a little bit because obviously I remember I lost to her," Kenin admitted.
The Estonian world No. 65 will next face Croatia's Donna Vekic, who defeated Argentina's Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-2.
In the men's draw, Nadal beat qualifier Mmoh 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 and reached the third round for the 15th time.
Nadal was undeterred by an unruly fan being escorted out of the arena at the end of the second set and won the last five games from 2-1 down in the third, clinching victory on second match point.
"I always try to be better — sometimes it happens and sometimes not. It's a positive feeling winning in straight sets," Nadal said, adding he familiarized himself with Mmoh by watching "some Youtube videos of him to learn a little more about him."
His only title in the competition was in 2009. A win this year would give him a record 21st Grand Slam title, one more than Roger Federer, who is not in Australia this time around.
Andrey Rublev defeated Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8), while fellow Russian Karen Khachanov took less than two hours to go past Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
"Because of the ATP Cup, I adapted to the courts really fast, so I'm already here feeling good," Rublev said.
Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled on court for four hours, 32 minutes to prevail over Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4.
On the women's side, sixth seed Karolina Pliskova defeated American Danielle Collins 7-5, 6-2, to reach the third round for the seventh consecutive year, where she will face fellow Czech Karolina Muchova.
Eleventh seed Belinda Bencic defeated Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.