Nadal claims his 20th Grand Slam title

LONDON – Rafael Nadal earned a record-equalling 20th grand slam title at the French Open with a dominant 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Novak Djokovic to pull level with Roger Federer's major haul.
Nadal's latest success, a record-extending 13th French Open title, also means he is the first player in history to win 100 matches at Roland Garros.
He joins an exclusive club of four other players to win over 100 at one grand slam comprising Chris Evert, Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova and Federer.
The 34-year-old world number two powered through the first set and in the second, Djokovic's serve was broken twice more as his Spanish rival ran away with the encounter.
Serbian Djokovic, the 17-time grand slam champion, double-faulted at 5-5 in the third and Nadal sealed the title with an ace after 2 hours and 41 minutes.
"If you ask me what's my feeling, of course I am super happy," said Nadal, whose triumph came in front of a crowd capacity reduced to 1,000 spectators because of coronavirus.
"On the other hand, I am not that happy as usual because the situation is tough for most of the people around the world."
Nadal was quickly congratulated for his success on Twitter by Federer, who labelled his Paris dominance as "one of the greatest achievements in sport."
Federer, injured at present, added: "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion. It is a true honor for me to congratulate him on his 20th Grand Slam victory.
"I hope 20 is just another step on the continuing journey for both of us."
The Spaniard responded: "We have been going through a great rivalry for a very, very long time. So I can just say thanks to him."
The 33-year-old Djokovic suffered his first proper defeat of the year after he was ejected from the US Open quarter-finals for court misconduct in hitting a line judge with a ball accidentally.
Both men were chasing history with Nadal aiming to match Federer's major trophy cabinet, while Djokovic could have been in a league of his own as the only Open Era man to win all four majors twice.
"I played at my highest level when I needed to play at my highest level, so something I am very proud of," Nadal reflected.
"I can't say another thing. It's impossible to have this score against him without playing great. I think it is one of the Roland Garros wins that have a better personal value for myself."
Djokovic was the last man, and only one of two, to beat Nadal at the French major in his entire career.
The Serbian said he was going to use his 2015 quarterfinals triumph against Nadal in his game plan. But he could not find the secrets of that old recipe.
"I was completely outplayed by Rafa," admitted the world number one.
"Certainly I could have played better, especially in the first two sets. He did surprise me with the way he was playing, the quality of tennis he was producing. He's phenomenal. He played a perfect match."
Nadal pounced to earn the first break in the opening set after a Djokovic backhand dropped the wrong side of the line and the Spaniard never looked back.
More errors from Djokovic mounted as his service crumbled and he slammed down his racket when he conceded the two-set cushion to Nadal with a wayward backhand.
Djokovic, who has a lone success at the French Open in 2016, roared to the Parisian crowd after rescuing a third set break and edging ahead 4-3 for the first time in the championship battle.
The chair umpire made two successive out calls at 5-5 and the second meant Djokovic had double-faulted a serve, giving Nadal the chance to finish off a historic win.
Fifteen years after Nadal claimed his first major trophy in Paris, he dropped to his knees after he hit the ace that finally saw him share the major leaderboard with Federer, as the Spanish great celebrated a century of triumphs at Roland Garros.