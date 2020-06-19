NASCAR wants slower speed

SLOW DOWN: In this February 2020 file photo, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, wins over Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Peak Ford, as Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, crashes and flips behind them during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR director of safety engineering John Patalak has suggested slower speed will increase safety. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/Tribune News Service